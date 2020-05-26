“I sincerely regret and take full responsibility for my actions, which were mine and mine alone,” Repella said in a written statement Tuesday. “My family, and most importantly, my daughter, knew nothing about this. A Georgetown University review determined that the academic and athletic qualifications my daughter submitted in her application were factual and truthful and she remains a student in good standing at Georgetown.”

The student’s academic credentials were outstanding and she was a nationally ranked tennis player, said Robert Fisher, an attorney for Repella.

Repella is the 55th person charged in connection with the national college-admissions case, and the 26th parent. But Repella did not work with William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind of a scheme to fraudulently get the children of wealthy parents into top colleges.

The case, nicknamed “Varsity Blues” by prosecutors, ignited outrage over the influence money and celebrity could have on elite college admissions, and showed the power that athletics officials had been given at many schools.

Singer, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges and became a cooperating witness for the government, worked a web of connections to help parents buy falsely inflated standardized test scores and present their children as star athletes when many did not even play the sport in question.

Last week, two of the most high-profile people charged, Lori Loughlin, an actress, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer, entered guilty pleas in connection with the case. On Friday, prosecutors announced that another parent had been charged, and agreed to plead guilty after conspiring with Singer and the tennis coach, Gordon Ernst, to present his son as a tennis recruit even though he did not play the sport competitively.

Prosecutors said Repella dealt with Ernst directly.

Ernst, accused by federal prosecutors of accepting bribes in return for recommending applicants for admission, has pleaded not guilty. Tracy Miner, an attorney for Ernst, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Repella is cooperating with the government’s investigation, Fisher said.

Ernst, who became men’s and women’s tennis coach at Georgetown in 2006, gave the Obama family lessons while Barack Obama was president. But in 2017, school officials became concerned about two applicants presented as tennis recruits and began an investigation. The applicants were denied admission and Ernst, after being placed on leave, was asked to resign.

Georgetown leaders were not aware of any criminal wrongdoing by Ernst until prosecutors alerted them to the case in March 2019, school officials said. That prompted a review by the school of enrolled students who might have a connection to the case.

Georgetown changed its admissions practices to provide more oversight of athletic recruits, requiring closer scrutiny of them, their credentials and confirmation that those who were admitted participated on the team as expected.

Repella is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23, said a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office-District of Massachusetts. Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 10 months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution, according to the terms of his plea agreement.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.