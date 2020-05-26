The findings came in USA Today-Ipsos polls published Tuesday in USA Today. The newspaper and Ipsos, a global research and marketing firm, conducted two polls at the same time from May 18-21 and said that the “credibility intervals,” which are similar to margins of error, are plus or minus five percentage points for the teachers survey and 5.6 percent for the survey of parents.

It is not possible to know how school districts would be affected if 1 in 5 teachers did not show up to reopened schools, because schedules and attendance expectations will probably be different in the fall to comply with social distancing requirements.

School districts are racing to complete plans for the fall semester but are also factoring in contingencies: full-scale openings, no openings or some hybrid.

Many districts have said they are considering having students come in on some school days but not others so that social distancing rules inside classrooms can be respected. An outbreak of the coronavirus on any school campus could lead to a full-scale closure.

In the polls, about two-thirds of both teachers and parents said they support having students go to class up to three days a week and staying at home to work remotely the other days. Such a schedule could mitigate a loss of teachers unwilling to return to school.

Schools across the country — and much of the world — closed this spring as the coronavirus spread.