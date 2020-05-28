There has been a long string of such deaths nationwide, including one in 2015 in Baltimore, when a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray, died of injuries he sustained in the back of a van being driven by police.

Two researchers in Maryland recently published the results of their study (see in full below) about how some teachers in Baltimore addressed Gray’s death with their students — with little or no guidance from their district — and what lessons were learned that can inform educators in the future.

The researchers are Stephanie Flores-Koulish, director of the Curriculum and Instruction for Social Justice program at the Loyola University Maryland School of Education, who can be reached at sfloreskoulish@loyola.edu, and Jessica T. Shiller, an associate professor of education in the Department of Instructional Leadership and Professional Development at Towson University, who can be reached at jshiller@towson.edu.

Noting that public schools, despite their flaws, “still provide necessary spaces of civic engagement,” the two said they interviewed teachers and collected curriculum samples “to make sense of how they used the public school classroom as a space of critical care, social justice, cultural relevance and anti-racism to contextualize current events in their city.”

“Public schools are the last public institution that we have in the United States in which people can come together, across class, ethnic, gender, and race lines to discuss what is happening in the world,” they wrote. “It is often teachers who are navigating conversations with students about current events that are not discussed elsewhere, and, as such, play an incredibly important role in our democracy.”

The events of the Gray story — he was aggressively arrested, put in the back of a police van and later died of injuries sustained in that van — affected the civic consciousness of many Baltimore students.

“It is at a moment like this that a teacher’s job reaches beyond public school norms of accountability regimes and content delivery, and stretches toward the necessary status of social worker, therapist, legal scholar, and the like,” they said. “That is true today more than ever.”

But, they said, “teachers, especially those in urban schools, are often underprepared to lead conversations about controversial subjects or to facilitate impromptu dialogue about events that are happening in the world around us."

They wrote:

“Consequently, teachers can find themselves thrown into discussions about topics with which they may have limited knowledge and/or experience. Yet, that is exactly what teachers were expected to do after the death of Freddie Gray, an unarmed black man that died in police custody. Following his death, the city of Baltimore erupted in both violent demonstrations and in peaceful protest. Police in riot gear were in the streets, schools closed, and a curfew was imposed on the city. In that context, teachers were asked to go about their daily work of instruction. The city school district did not give much guidance to teachers. There were no suggested activities or discussion points. Rather, teachers were left to their own devices to address their students when they returned to school.

The researchers interviewed eight educators: a biracial female high school social studies teacher, a white male middle school English/social studies teacher, a black female fifth-grade teacher, a white male middle school social studies teacher, a white male high school social studies teacher, a black female high school English teacher, a black female middle school social studies teacher and a black female middle school English teacher.

Flores-Koulish and Shiller said they recognize that their interview group was small, limiting the study, but they think there are still valuable lessons to learn. For example, they found four themes emerging from their interviews that can inform administrators who want to be prepared to lead staff members during teachable moments in future crises:

Pivotal personal experiences in teachers’ lives made them either aware of privilege and/or racial identity and/or inequality in society.

Each teacher allowed students to express their feelings first and foremost.

Each teacher allowed for multiple perspectives, whether from the students and/ or from the media.

A continuum emerged going from a clinical, balanced critical thinking approach to a critical social justice approach.

And, the researchers wrote, the following concepts should be incorporated into teacher education to foster authentic culturally responsive teaching:

Ensure that teacher candidates fully realize that racism is widespread and pervasive across and within our nation.

Colorblindness should have no part in teacher education.

Teacher educators should duly unpack and underscore the meritocracy myth.

Teacher education should more widely uphold the experiential knowledge from people of color.

Students in teacher education must understand the many ways that white supremacy has impacted and continues to impact our nation. (Hayes & Juárez, 2012)