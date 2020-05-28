“Our hearts are broken after watching the appalling video capturing the actions of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers against George Floyd leading to his tragic death,” Gabel wrote. “As a community, we are outraged and grief-stricken. I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety. This will not stand.”
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after a video became public showing a white police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck outside a market where police responded to a call from employees about a counterfeit bill. Floyd was on the ground, handcuffed, saying, “I can’t breathe,” as the officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, the video showed. He later died.
Protesters demanded justice for Floyd, a father of two, for a second night on Wednesday in Minneapolis, where the community has long accused the police department of racism.
“We have a responsibility to uphold our values and a duty to honor them,” Gabel wrote. “We will limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk.”
Here’s the letter: