Now, U-Va. and others are studying when and how to bring students back. The university expects to provide final guidance by mid-June, with many logistical details unknown. But on Thursday, it sent a note to the university community spelling out tentative plans for the campus known as the Grounds.

AD

AD

“Assuming state and federal public health guidelines allow, we are planning to have students back on Grounds and to hold in-person classes this fall,” U-Va. President James E. Ryan wrote in an email co-signed with other officials. “We are still trying to determine how many students we can have safely back on Grounds and living in dorms, and how many in-person classes we can host, given social distancing restrictions.”

The email said classes would start Aug. 25 as planned. Large classes, as well as some classes taught by professors with health concerns, will remain online throughout the semester, the university said. It will also have a time limit on face-to-face teaching.

“While the fall semester will start on time, we are planning to finish in-person instruction by Thanksgiving,” officials wrote. “Students will not return until the new year, which will minimize the inevitable risk associated with travel back and forth to Charlottesville. We are still determining if we can host exams before Thanksgiving or whether they will be offered remotely.”

AD

AD

Across Virginia, Maryland and the District, many universities have been slow to announce their plans for the fall. Schools are eager to reopen campuses, mindful that many parents and students are reluctant to pay full tuition for classes delivered online to their homes. But education leaders also are consulting with governors, mayors and public health officials to ensure that their actions are consistent with best practices for avoiding a resurgence of the virus in the region.