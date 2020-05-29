DeVos, a Michigan billionaire who once called public schools a “dead end,” has long said that her priority as education secretary was to expand alternatives to traditional public schools, which include a variety of programs that use public money for private and religious school education.

She unsuccessfully tried to persuade Congress to approve a $5 billion tax credit program that would fund scholarships to private and religious schools, calling it “the conservative answer to what ails American education” (though, somewhat inexplicably, she said it wouldn’t cost the government any money to implement).

She has praised school districts that expanded education alternatives and criticized those that don’t — and said repeatedly that the key measure of a district’s success is how much “choice” it offers to parents without discussing the quality of the options.

When Congress in March passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or Cares Act, with about $13.5 billion for K-12 education, she saw another opportunity to advance her goals.

Most of that education funding was meant for K-12 schools though a formula used in the past that is based on the number of students schools serve who live in poverty. The program through which this money flows is known as Title 1, and private schools with poor children have been included in it using that same formula

But DeVos issued guidance to states on April 30 insisting that states distribute the money not based on the number of poor students in private schools but, rather, based on all of the students in a private school.

On May 5, Carissa Moffat Miller, executive director of the Council of Chief State School Officers, an advocacy organization wrote a letter to DeVos (see in full below) asking for clarification of the department’s direction on use of the money, saying in part:

On behalf of state education leaders across the country, I respectfully request that the U.S.Department of Education (USED or the Department) clarify information published on April 30,2020, “Providing Equitable Services to Students and Teachers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Programs.” The information provided is counter to the Cares Act statute and the Department’s long-standing interpretations of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA), and could significantly harm the vulnerable students who were intended to benefit the most from the critical federal covid-19 education relief funds Congress has provided.

DeVos then came under bipartisan attack for the decision, including from Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), chairman of the Senate education committee, who, my Post colleague Laura Meckler reported, said he interpreted the law differently.

“My sense was that the money should have been distributed in the same way we distribute Title 1 money,” he said. “I think that’s what most of Congress was expecting.”

Democratic legislators were apoplectic. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), ranking member of the Senate education committee, and Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.), chairman of the House Education Committee, blasted her for re-purposing “hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars intended for public school students to provide services for private school students, in contravention of both the plain reading of the statute and the intent of Congress.”

They said that under the new DeVos formula regarding public schools, the state of Louisiana would spend $23 million on students at private schools, which is $14.4 million more than they would get if the usual Title 1 formula was used to disperse the federal funding.

DeVos defended her decision. In a May 19 Sirius XM radio interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, she said that the pandemic “had brought into clear focus that everyone has been impacted and we shouldn’t be thinking about students that are in public schools vs. private schools.”

Maine and Indiana publicly challenged the guidance, saying they wouldn’t follow it, while leaders in other states quietly expressed opposition.

In a letter dated May 22 (see in full below), DeVos replied to Miller, doubling down on her guidance. She said in part:

The Department disagrees with your interpretation of the law, but we appreciate that some of your constituents have a sincere difference of opinion. As a result, we will be issuing a rule on the topic in the next few weeks and inviting public comments. We trust that process will resolve any issues in plenty of time for the next school year. In the meantime, the Department’s guidance document (Providing Equitable Services to Students and Teachers under the CARES Act Programs, published April 30, 2020) will remain in effect and inform our enforcement of the CARES Act. Please let your members know that, consistent with the law, they should be ensuring that local educational agencies (LEAs) are holding meaningful consultation with nonpublic school representatives.... For the record, we believe your membership fundamentally misunderstands the statutory text mandating equitable services. The CARES Act is a special, pandemic-related appropriation to benefit all American students, teachers, and families.

Derek Black, a constitutional law professor at the University of South Carolina, said that this episode “means that the very rule of law is faltering — even in an area where the nation has historically found common ground.”

“Every citizen has a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent,” he wrote. “They shouldn’t have to guess. Every citizen also has the right to expect those dollars will be spent in accordance with the law. Silence deprives citizens of that right …

“State officials who remain silent may think they are doing the right thing and protecting their states from victimization from an administration that apparently does not care about the law. But when state leaders won’t stand on the rule of law, they create the circumstances that undermine it. This department is doubling down.”

Here’s the letter that the executive director of the Council of Chief State School Officers, wrote to Devos:

And here is DeVos’s reply: