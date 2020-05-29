The four officers have been fired but there have been calls around the country that they be arrested. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham on Thursday called officers’ actions were “nothing short of murder."
Douglas Boyles, spokesman for the Bethel School District, said that officials had investigated social media posts by coach Dave Hollenbeck, which showed Hollenbeck lying on the ground with another person’s knee on his neck.
One of the posts (see below) said:
“Not dead yet I’m doing this for Are police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I’m tired of it I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people..Wake up America.”
Late Thursday, Boyles said Hollenbeck had been fired. “We have completed our investigation,” he said in an email. “Dave Hollenbeck is no longer employed by the Bethel School District. His behavior was not consistent with our equity initiatives and nondiscrimination policies.”
KOMO News reached Hollenbeck for comment, and he said: “I’m not a racist man. I don’t have that in me, my children don’t have that in them. I didn’t instill that in them. I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that was not my point. I was trying to show something.”
On Wednesday, the University of Minnesota said it was limiting its contacts with the Minneapolis police because of the death of Floyd.
