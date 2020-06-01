Quotes from civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks have been invoked in the last week during protests in cities around the country that erupted after the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis at the hands of police.

But, according to Jeanne Theoharis, a professor of political science at Brooklyn College, there has been a lot of “misuse” and “mischaracterization” of what King and Parks said and did in an effort to denounce the uprisings. So, “in the interest of historical accuracy,” she offered a brief lesson on what really happened, via Twitter, which you can see below.

Theoharis is the author or co-author of nine books and numerous articles on the civil rights and Black Power movements, the politics of race and education, social welfare and civil rights in post-Sept. 11th America.

Her book, “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” won numerous awards, including a 2014 NAACP Image Award Winner for outstanding literary work in biography. Her more recent book, “A More Beautiful and Terrible History: The Uses and Misuses of Civil Rights History,” won the 2018 Brooklyn Public Library Literary Prize for Nonfiction.

Here’s her quick lesson, given via Twitter: