Theoharis is the author or co-author of nine books and numerous articles on the civil rights and Black Power movements, the politics of race and education, social welfare and civil rights in post-Sept. 11th America.
Her book, “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” won numerous awards, including a 2014 NAACP Image Award Winner for outstanding literary work in biography. Her more recent book, “A More Beautiful and Terrible History: The Uses and Misuses of Civil Rights History,” won the 2018 Brooklyn Public Library Literary Prize for Nonfiction.
Here’s her quick lesson, given via Twitter:
There's been a lot of misuse & mischaracterization of Martin Luther King & Rosa Parks this week to decry the uprisings taking place from Minneapolis to Atlanta. In the interest of historical accuracy, a short thread & reminder of what King and Parks actually said and did: pic.twitter.com/OaXFJY1op3— Jeanne Theoharis (@JeanneTheoharis) May 30, 2020
MLK decried the false focus on Black criminality: “Let us also demand that the white man abide by law ...Day-in and day-out …he flagrantly violates building codes and regulations; his police make a mockery of law; & he violates laws on equal employment & education." His police.— Jeanne Theoharis (@JeanneTheoharis) May 30, 2020
So did Coretta Scott King who reminded the nation of its own violence: “Punishing a mother and her family is violence. . . . Ignoring medical needs is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence. Even the lack of will power to help humanity is a sick & sinister form of violence.”— Jeanne Theoharis (@JeanneTheoharis) May 30, 2020
Rosa Parks served on the People's Tribunal organized by young militants to hold (unindicted) police accountable for killing 3 teenagers at the Algiers Motel the 4th day of the uprising. In a speech she highlighted the similarities between police brutality in Montgomery & Detroit.— Jeanne Theoharis (@JeanneTheoharis) May 30, 2020