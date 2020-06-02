Afterward, he was walking on a sidewalk, talking to his mother on his cellphone about getting a ride to his 2-year-old son’s birthday party, when a police officer suddenly pepper-sprayed Hagopian and others, a video of the incident taken by a bystander shows. (Video below in tweet.)

AD

AD

When Hagopian got to the party, he had to pour milk on his face to stop the burning, he said.

Hagopian filed a federal lawsuit against the police department. In 2016, he settled the case for $100,000. Under the terms of the settlement, the city did not have to admit guilt but did pay his attorney’s fees as well.

When the coronavirus pandemic led schools to close around the country in spring, Seattle schools put together packets of worksheets for young students to work on at home. Hagopian’s son, then in first grade, had one in his packet titled, “Police Protect Us."

It had an explanation of what police are supposed to do, saying:

Police work very hard to help keep us safe. They drive in police cars and solve problems that they see while driving. Other police cars ride on motorcycles, bicycles or even horses! They solve crimes and help with emergencies. They make sure people are driving safely. They make sure people are following the law. Their jobs are very important. The next time you see a police officer, make sure you thank them for keeping us safe!

Then it asks several questions for students to answer to show what they learned from the blurb.

AD

Hagopian’s son, 7, did provide answers, but not ones that the authors of the worksheet probably expected.

AD

Here are the questions, and the answers from Hagopian’s son, whose family experience with police was different:

1. What kind of transportation do police officers use?

A) Cars.

2. What are some of the things that police officers do?

A) They pepper spray people like when they sprayed my dad.

3. Why do you think a police officer’s job is important?

A) Nurses doctors and ambulances are important, but not police!

4. What would be another good title for this story?

A) Police don’t protect us.

For years now, Hagopian has been a leader in the national grass-roots movement to promote educational equity and social justice. He helped create the Black Lives Matter at School movement, and was a leader in protests against high-stakes standardized testing in Seattle schools. He speaks and writes frequently about equity and educational issues, including serving as the co-editor of the book “Teaching for Black Lives,” and his work has appeared in numerous publications. He has won numerous awards for his work, including being named “Secondary School Teacher of the Year” by the Academy of Education Arts and Sciences International in 2013.

AD

AD

Here is how Hagopian wrote about his son’s worksheet on Twitter. His son is now a rising second grader.

This worksheet was in a large packet of work from a little while back. I’m upset at the company that made the worksheet. Many teachers are stretched thin trying to get assignments to kids—they didn’t see this one was in the packet, and said they wouldn’t have assigned it. — Jesse Hagopian (@JessedHagopian) June 1, 2020