Then another officer pepper-sprayed them at point-blank range, she said. The spray got in her eye and hit other reporters as they rushed away toward an alley. “We felt it hit us again,” said Max Garrison, a third-year student who is assistant campus editor at the Lantern, even as they were holding up their press passes, “while coughing and hacking up pepper spray from our lungs.”
A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police did not respond to a request for comment.
Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said at a news conference Tuesday that the three reporters were hard to identify as members of the press. In a chaotic protest scene, Quinlan said, “mistakes will happen. And we’ll take action to correct them and make sure that we do not allow our mistakes to be repeated.”
The reporters, who have been covering the protests over George Floyd’s death for days, said Sunday was the only day they didn’t get sprayed. But on the other days they were close to protesters, and had not identified themselves to police as reporters.
It was frightening, Szilagy said, but it also made her angry. “They basically just censored us,” Szilagy said, “and made us incapable of covering other things that happened that night.”