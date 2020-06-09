The series of incidents, which took place between last October and February, left students on the Maryland campus shaken. Inside a prominent academic building on campus in November, the words “Sandy Hook comes to SU kill [racial slur]” were photographed and widely shared on social media.

Students rallied, demanding action from the university and unified with messages of support. In February, school officials temporarily canceled classes after messages threatening black students with lynching were found on campus. Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, condemned the “abhorrent act.”

The Salisbury University Police Department investigated alongside the Office of the State’s Attorney.

Prosecutors argued that a guilty plea would allow the university, which has suffered emotionally and economically from the incidents, to restore confidence to students and families.

Richard J. Brueckner, an attorney for Jackson, declined to comment before Jackson’s plea, which is scheduled for Friday.

Jackson has no connection with the university, according to Jason Rhodes, a spokesman for the public university on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The announcement came at a time of heightened racial tensions nationally, with protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country.

There have been peaceful protests on the sidewalk in front of the campus for the past week and a half, Rhodes said, but not specifically because of the vandalism. The campus is located at a prominent intersection in Salisbury and often serves as a site for demonstrations, he said.

Charles Wight, the president of Salisbury University, thanked law enforcement for their work. “As promised, the University did not take these incidents lightly,” he said in a written statement to campus.

“Hate and discrimination have no place on this campus, and neither do ignorance or apathy,” he wrote. “These incidents were targeted, but they affect us all. SU’s campus culture is all of our responsibility, and throughout this difficult time, our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters have made one thing very clear: SU unites and stands together.”