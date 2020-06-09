Eight-one percent said police need to reform to ensure equal treatment for whites and blacks, the poll said. Other findings include: 87 percent of Democrats said they support the protests, as do 76 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans.

One of the calls made by protesters is for reform in police departments, including calls to “defund” them, meaning to divert money from their budgets to social, health and educational programs. And some are calling for the dismantlement of departments, including in Minneapolis, where nine members of the 13-member city council have called for finding other ways to keep residents safe.

With police reform front and center in the national debate, it’s a good time to learn about the history of policing in the United States. Here are resources on the subject from the nonprofit Zinn Education Project , which offers free downloadable lessons and articles on history organized by theme, time period and grade level. The lessons are based on the approach to history highlighted in Howard Zinn’s best-selling book, “A People’s History of the United States,” emphasizing the role of working people, women, people of color and organized social movements in shaping history.

You can check back here on the project’s websites for additions that will be made to the list below.

As part of our People’s Historians Online series, we hosted a special session with Keisha N. Blain on the “Roots of the 2020 Rebellion,” focused on the history of policing. Many teacher participants reflected that what they learned about the origins and practices of policing is vital to make sense of current events, but is not in their U.S. history textbooks.

Therefore, we offer resources below to teach outside the textbook in middle and high school classrooms about police throughout U.S. history. There are many more books, articles, and films on the topic — these are just a few student-friendly suggestions.

To get started, we recommend the “Throughline podcast on the history of policing in the United States” with Harvard Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad.

Podcasts

Democracy Now: Badges Without Borders: How Global Counterinsurgency Transformed American Policing Interview with Stuart Schrader, author of a book by the same name.

Lessons and Textbook Critiques

A 7-year-old student’s telling answers on a worksheet titled ‘Police Protect Us’ by Valerie Strauss (The Washington Post, June 2, 2020)

Happening Yesterday, Happened Tomorrow: Teaching the ongoing murders of Black men by Renee Watson (Rethinking Schools)

How Chicago’s Public Schools Are Teaching the History of Police Torture by Thai Jones. An article about Chicago’s citywide curriculum that requires that the history of police torture be taught in all eighth- and tenth-grade public school social studies classes.

The Murder of Sean Bell: From Pain to Poetry by Renee Watson (Rethinking Schools)

Remembering Red Summer — Which Textbooks Seem Eager to Forget by Ursula Wolfe-Rocca (Zinn Education Project)

Books for High School Students and Adults

Chokehold: Policing Black Men by Paul Butler

The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale

Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color by Andrea J. Ritchie

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

Slave Patrols: Law and Violence in Virginia and the Carolinas by Sally E. Hadden

Teaching for Black Lives edited by Dyan Watson, Jesse Hagopian, Wayne Au

Young Adult Novels and Graphic Novels

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds

I Am Alfonso Jones by Tony Medina

The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas

Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott

Also see books for children and young adults on the Social Justice Books Incarceration list, including a young readers’ edition of Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson.

Articles

Student Athletes Kneel to Level the Playing Field by Jesse Hagopian (Rethinking Schools, 2017)

Violence in Minneapolis is rooted in the history of racist policing in America: Police violence against African Americans has persisted for centuries by Keisha N. Blain (The Washington Post, May 30, 2020)

‘We will overcome whatever [it] is the system has become today’: Black Women’s Organizing Against Police Violence in New York City in the 1980s by Keisha N. Blain, Souls: A Critical Journal of Black Politics, Culture and Society, Vol. 20, Issue 1 (Fall 2018): 110-121.

Primary Documents

“#7. We want an immediate end to police brutality and murder of Black people, other people of color, and all oppressed people inside the United States.” — from the Black Panther Party 1966 ten-point program.

Gordon Parks’s 1960s Protest Photos Reflect the Long History of Police Brutality in the United States by Daria Harper in Artsy.

The Red Record: Tabulated Statistics and Alleged Causes of Lynching in the United States by Ida B. Wells-Barnett 1895. (To compare to the current annual list of murders — or lynchings — by police.)

SNCC Digital Gateway Often missing from lessons on the civil rights movement are the demands to end police brutality and violence by other white supremacists. Many stories at the website of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) highlight the role of the police and organizing to defend communities.

This Day in History Series

Art: Mural of Oscar Grant. By Robert Trujillo, Trust Your Struggle Collective.

Campaign Materials

We Came to Learn: A Call to Action for Police-Free Schools A report from the Advancement Project offers the history of how school police became institutionalized in the public education system in the United States, documents the negative impact on students of color, and offers a guide for how to take action. Learn more and download.

Documenting National Organizing toward #POLICEFREESCHOOLS by Christopher Rogers. A growing list of campaigns and resources to inform ongoing organizing in schools in defense of Black lives.

Films

Fruitvale Station by Ryan Coogler about the murder of Oscar Grant.

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner on HBO.

Slavery by Another Name by Sam Pollard, Catherine Allan, Douglas Blackmon, and Sheila Curran Bernard about false arrests of African Americans to feed the convict leasing system.

When They See Us by Ava DuVernay about the false arrest and imprisonment of five teenagers known as the Central Park Five. (Also see 13th.)

Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee veteran, lawyer, and Teaching for Change board member Tim Jenkins gives a 90-second history lesson about who the police “protect and serve”.

