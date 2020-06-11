Late last week, the president of WSU Tech, an affiliate of Wichita State University, announced that Ivanka Trump would speak at the school’s commencement. That was no surprise: President Trump’s daughter had visited the WSU Tech campus in the fall without much controversy, and Attorney General William P. Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also been to WSU recently.

But the timing struck some students and faculty as odd: The virtual ceremony was just two days later, for one. And the Trump administration had just ignited a fierce free-speech debate by violently clearing peaceful protesters from near the White House to allow President Trump to pose with a Bible in front of a nearby church.

An outcry came quickly from students, faculty members and alumni, said Aleks Sternfeld-Dunn, director of the Wichita State University School of Music and faculty senate president. “It was what was happening at this exact moment of time,” he said, that made news of the speaker so discordant.

Jennifer Ray, an associate professor of photo media, took the debate to the campus newspaper, the Sunflower. “To many Americans, that administration has come to signify the worst of our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those peacefully protesting against racist police brutality,” she wrote. Inviting Ivanka Trump sent a message to students of color that the school does not take diversity seriously, she wrote. “We owe it to our students to stand up for the right thing when and where we can.”

WSU Tech’s president, Sheree Utash, quickly relented, calling the timing insensitive and announcing that the school had revised the virtual ceremony to keep the emphasis on the students. The only speech would be from a graduate, she said, although other congratulatory addresses, including Ivanka Trump’s, would be available to everyone.

So the next day, Ivanka Trump posted her recorded message on Twitter. She spoke of the impact of the pandemic, telling students they were “wartime graduates” whose hardship would breed innovation.

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia.



Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

Some who saw it were upset that she didn’t edit it to address what was happening in the nation at the moment, Sternfeld-Dunn said. Others were annoyed that her tweet suggested the speech had been canceled outright, rather than downplayed, with her reference to “cancel culture.” #CancelIvanka messages flooded social media.

On campus, the move to make the speech optional mostly assuaged student and faculty critics. But then came the backlash to the backlash. Some prominent donors to Wichita State, among others, railed against what they perceived as a decision that stifled a conservative viewpoint, even accusing the school of downright censorship. Some pinned the blame on Wichita State’s president, Jay Golden, who took responsibility for the decision. In fact, some donors said, they weren’t sure they could continue to support WSU.

Among the donors is Steve Feilmeier, the chief financial officer and executive vice president of the political powerhouse Koch Industries. Speaking for himself only, he told the Wichita Eagle that he had not made a decision about whether to return to the WSU Foundation board. “WSU handled this situation incorrectly and the administration could have handled it very differently,” Feilmeier told the Eagle.

He is not trying to get anyone fired, he said. But another prominent supporter of the university, David Mitchell, told the Wichita Eagle that there was reason to fire Golden because universities that didn’t ensure that diverse viewpoints were represented could put their federal funding at risk. Mitchell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the debate raged in Wichita, the Kansas Board of Regents called an emergency meeting on Wednesday and went into executive session, where it could privately discuss personnel matters. Students rallied on campus in support of Golden. An online petition — “WSU wants Dr. Golden to remain our President!” — garnered more than 8,000 digital signatures in less than 24 hours. Faculty leaders sent a letter of support for Golden to the board.

#wesupportdrgolden #istandwithgolden Dr. Golden has been an amazing president in the little time he has been with us, and I truly appreciate him for listening to the student body and what we value and expect from the university. This is how a president should run things!! pic.twitter.com/3VrGlqT02n — Greta Gustafson (@gretagus17) June 10, 2020

After its meeting, the board issued a statement supporting free speech, diversity and inclusion, and pledged to improve communications “during times of crisis.”

“During these unprecedented times, our universities have been forced to make quick decisions and act swiftly without the normal process of including all our stakeholders in decision making,” the regents said in a written statement Wednesday night. Representatives for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Koch will continue its commitments to WSU, Jessica Koehn, a company spokeswoman, said in a written statement, adding that Koch respects the university’s independence in making employment decisions. But she signaled unhappiness with the decision: “Limiting access to unpopular speakers, viewpoints, and scholarship doesn’t protect students, it cuts off the chance to engage, debate, and criticize,” she wrote.

Ray, the professor, said the decision to shift Ivanka Trump’s message from the keynote position in the ceremony to an optional element was wise.

“It responded to the concerns from the WSU community, while also making sure that students could watch her video if they chose,” she said. “Dr. Golden’s handling of the situation demonstrates that his loyalty lies with the students, as it should; he has broad support from the students and faculty.”

And in a statement Wednesday night on social media, the president of the student government association, Rija Khan, praised Golden for putting students first. “We are very excited to hear the news that Dr. Golden will remain in his position as president for our university,” she said.

And Golden himself issued a statement agreeing with, well, everyone.

“I stand with the Kansas Board of Regents,” Golden said in a written statement Wednesday night, “in its support for freedom of speech and for diversity and inclusion.”