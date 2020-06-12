“Ultimately, our mission calls us back," Rowe said in a statement. "The uncertainty of pandemic persists and no single path or solution will meet the needs of all. Yet a return to campus speeds access to student learning and community, under pandemic, in numerous ways. Students are asking to return and we have heard them. I have confidence in the creativity of our staff and faculty to partner with students and families and find the best solution for each.”

William & Mary, founded under a royal charter issued in 1693, has about 8,800 students, including 6,400 undergraduates. Among U.S. institutions of higher learning, only Harvard University is older: Its college in Cambridge, Mass., was founded in 1636.

Like other colleges and universities nationwide, William & Mary shifted abruptly in March to remote instruction as the novel coronavirus spread and its dangers became apparent. More than 100,000 Americans have died of covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Now many schools are laying plans to reopen campuses. Some are limiting the number of students who can return. Almost all are warning that public health measures will be enforced to protect faculty, students and staff who may be vulnerable. Officials are seeking to establish a culture of wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance in public spaces.

William & Mary said it will not place limits on the number of students who can return, although officials believe there will be fewer students in Williamsburg than normal. Some classes will be taught online, some in person and some in a hybrid fashion, a common feature of reopening plans.

Other universities in Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland have begun to announce reopening timetables, or will soon do so. George Mason University in Northern Virginia said last week that classes will start as scheduled on Aug. 24, using a mix of teaching methods. With 37,000 students, it is the largest public university in the state. George Mason plans to reduce the number of students in residence halls in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Re-opening the campus, under proper conditions and with safety modifications, is an essential element of the Mason experience,” George Mason’s interim president, Anne Holton, said on June 4. “We know that many students benefit from being on campus, interacting in the classroom, and having an opportunity to engage in person with faculty and fellow students.”

