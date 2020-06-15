Title VII prohibits discrimination in the workplace that is based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, and the justices said that discrimination on the basis of sex includes LGBTQ employees.

My Washington Post colleague Robert Barnes, in his report about the ruling, quoted James Esseks of the American Civil Liberties Union as saying:

“This is a huge victory for LGBTQ equality. … The Supreme Court’s clarification that it’s unlawful to fire people because they’re LGBTQ is the result of decades of advocates fighting for our rights. The court has caught up to the majority of our country, which already knows that discriminating against LGBTQ people is both unfair and against the law.”

So what does this mean and not mean for schools?

I asked Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California at Berkeley and a leading civil rights scholar, who said in an email:

“This applies to schools — public and private — at all levels of education. As for religious schools, there are other cases pending right now before the Supreme Court about whether religious schools are exempt from employment discrimination laws. Earlier, the court said that they are exempt for teachers who are ordained as ministers. The pending cases, argued in May, are about whether this extends to other teachers who are not ‘ministers.’ I would hope the court does not give a broad exemption to religious schools from employment discrimination laws.”

As Chemerinsky said, the court has yet to decide about how big an exemption from employment discrimination laws that religious schools will ultimately receive.

One civil rights issue that has been at the forefront in the world of education involves the rights afforded to transgender students. It has been most visible in the legal case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender student in Virginia who was barred from using the boys’ bathroom at his school.

The case worked its way to the Supreme Court in 2017, but arguments were canceled when President Trump rescinded an Obama-era rule directly letting schools allow students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

In 2018, a federal court denied a request by the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia to get the case dismissed. It said that the policy had violated Grimm’s rights under the equal-protection clause of the U.S. Constitution and Title IX, a federal civil rights law that says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

In 2019, a U.S. District Court granted Gavin’s motion for summary judgment. Last month, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit heard arguments in the case, with the judges seeming to be divided on the case.

Does Monday’s Supreme Court ruling on employee discrimination affect this issue? Here’s what Chemerinsky said:

“It is just about employment. It involves the federal law that prohibits employment discrimination based on race, sex, or religion. BUT the Court said that a prohibition of discrimination because of sex includes a prohibition of discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity. That would seem to apply to any law that prohibits sex discrimination.”

Some legal experts said that there are cases in federal appellate courts that have established a connection between Title VII law, on which the Supreme Court decision Monday was based, and Title IX.

But John Banzhaf, a public-interest law professor at George Washington University’s law school, said in an email that the new ruling may not directly affect other issues and noted that this is addressed in the majority opinion. The justices wrote:

“The employers worry that our decision will sweep beyond Title VII to other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination. And, under Title VII itself, they say sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and dress codes will prove unsustainable after our decision today. But none of these other laws are before us; we have not had the benefit of adversarial testing about the meaning of their terms, and we do not prejudge any such question today. Under Title VII, too, we do not purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind. The only question before us is whether an employer who fires someone simply for being homosexual or transgender has discharged or otherwise discriminated against that individual ‘because of such individual’s sex.’” … Whether other policies and practices might or might not qualify as unlawful discrimination or find justifications under other provisions of Title VII are questions for future cases, not these.