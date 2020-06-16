At Frostburg State University, there will be no roommates for those who live on campus in western Maryland. Trinity Washington University, in the District of Columbia, is headed in the same direction: one student per room. George Washington University, the largest in the capital city, also plans to reduce the density of its student housing by shedding bunkbeds.

Emerging blueprints for the highly unusual fall semesters to be held under the shadow of a deadly pandemic show that universities in the Washington region are trying to bring as many students back as they can while reducing the health risks inherent when large numbers of people gather in close quarters to live and study together.

AD

AD

U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh, who is retiring at the end of the month, released the outline of a fall plan Monday night in a letter to the campus community. He described a “gradual re-opening" for the term starting Aug. 31, and thanked faculty, staff and students for working on the unprecedented operational challenges facing a research university with more than 41,000 students.

“Because of your work, I am confident that we will re-open the campus safely, and that our State’s flagship university will emerge from this trying time as an even stronger institution,” Loh wrote.

In his letter, Loh wrote that there are 8,900 “bed spaces” in residence halls. “To de-densify, triples and quad units are converted to doubles, and floor lounges are made into single or double rooms to minimize the opportunities for larger gatherings,” Loh wrote.

AD

AD

It was not clear how many fewer students would be living in the residence halls in the fall compared to a normal term. University officials were not immediately available Tuesday morning to answer questions about the plan from The Washington Post.

Loh wrote that the university plans to offer housing to more than 75 percent of those who applied for it, including all first-year students. There will be beds set aside for quarantining students who may have been infected by the virus.

“Extensive procedures are also being implemented for the safety and health of Resident Life staff, housekeeping staff, and facilities staff who work in the residence halls,” Loh wrote.

AD

Much as other universities have outlined, U-Md. plans to offer a mix of instructional methods, with some teaching face to face and other classes delivered online. Loh said a priority for in-person teaching would be “labs, performance courses, senior capstone projects, clinical instruction and internships.” He also said that most courses with 50 or more students are likely to be at least partially online.

AD

The university will launch a “health information campaign” to promote “critical healthy behaviors." That will include frequent hand washing, physical distancing and wearing face covering “at all times when in proximity to others,” Loh wrote.

Darryll Pines, the longtime dean of engineering at U-Md., will take over as president on July 1 when Loh retires.