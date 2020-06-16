“This is a big accomplishment,” said Lee Kennedy-Shaffer, a doctoral candidate in biostatistics at Harvard and a union negotiator. “This agreement ensures pay stability as the economic crisis continues, provides guaranteed health and safety measures as the university asks researchers to return to labs, and provides sick days, which have all become more important in light of the pandemic.”

The one-year deal, covering more than 4,000 workers, guarantees a 2.8 percent raise for most salaried graduate student workers. It provides a minimum wage of $16 for hourly research work and $17 for hourly instructional work. The contract offers nearly $1 million in additional financial aid for costs associated with health and dental insurance, child care and emergency assistance.

“The contract’s provisions reflect the University’s commitment to supporting student workers during their time at Harvard,” Provost Alan Garber said in a letter to the university community on Monday. “Our students are the heart of our institution, and we have approached these negotiations with their best interests in mind.”

While the contract enhances protections against discrimination and harassment, it does not include the independent grievance process for survivors of harassment that the union had fought to secure. The group insisted that the only way to change the culture and balance of power at Harvard was through a process arbitrated by independent parties, not employees of the university. Harvard administrators argued that the arbitration proposal could undermine and further complicate the procedures in place.

At one point last year, the graduate student union ran advertisements on cable television, social media and radio demanding that Harvard enact new protections. The sexual harassment policy was chief among the points of contention in contract negotiations and one of the reasons that student workers went on strike in December.

“It’s going to be a hard pill to swallow for our unit, and we will continue organizing on that front,” said Ege Yumusak, a doctoral candidate in philosophy at Harvard and union negotiator. “We wanted to secure [certain] guarantees … in this round and keep building toward the ultimate goal of having a neutral decider.”

Harvard was among many universities that fought graduate unions on the grounds that students are not employees, even after the National Labor Relations Board granted teaching and research assistants at private schools legal protections to unionize in 2016.

Yet Garber said the tentative agreement “appropriately addresses the employment-related concerns of our student workers, while also ensuring the integrity of the University’s research and teaching mission.”

Harvard’s contract with its teaching and research assistants would be a win for the graduate labor movement as it faces dual threats of austerity at universities reeling from the economic crisis and a labor board poised to rescind support.

The NLRB is retreating from the 2016 decision that cleared the way for collective bargaining at some of the nation’s elite schools. The labor board will soon finalize a rule that denies teaching and research assistants at private universities the legal protections afforded to other unions.

The ruling will make it difficult for graduate students to win concessions from universities on campuses where administrations resist. But they can still negotiate voluntary agreements, making moot the labor board rule change. Graduate students at Georgetown and Brown universities have won their first contracts in recent months, after successfully petitioning their schools for voluntary recognition.