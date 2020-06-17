Quillin and Hastings have given millions of dollars to education over more than two decades. But at a time when the country is in turmoil, with protests over race and police brutality boiling over, the gift carries additional weight.

“It has special resonance because this moment in time has made very clear the assault that black men have been under in our society,” said David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse College, “because of systemic racism and beliefs of white superiority and the criminalization of black men.” He added: “To have a philanthropist — a white philanthropist — do what Reed did makes me hopeful that we have partners who really want to invest in the solutions to create real change in our society and to take advantage of this moment.” Solving the challenges will require a partnership on all sides of U.S. racial, ethnic and class divides, Thomas said.

“We’ve supported these three extraordinary institutions for the last few years because we believe that investing in the education of Black youth is one of the best ways to invest in America’s future,” Quillin and Hastings said in a statement. “Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students — in particular students of color — get the same start in life.”

Historically black colleges and universities have a tremendous record, they said, but are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. “We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more Black students follow their dreams and also encourage more people to support these institutions — helping to reverse generations of inequity in our country,” they said.

Of the total gift, $40 million will go to the Morehouse College Student Success Program, enabling 200 or more students to graduate without debt. It is the largest gift to Morehouse College in the school’s 153-year history.

The Student Success Program was launched by Robert F. Smith, chief executive officer of Vista Equity Partners, who donated $34 million to pay off the federal loans of students and parents of the Morehouse class of 2019.

The donation will create the Dr. Michael Lomax Student Success Scholarship, named after the chief executive officer of the UNCF, who was a 1968 graduate of Morehouse.

Hastings and Quillin visited Morehouse more than a year ago, Thomas said, and have given $2 million to the school. With protests sweeping the country, and the inequities that the covid-19 pandemic has highlighted with its disproportionate effect on the black community, he said, the couple was seeking to make a dramatic impact.

The gift gives him hope, Thomas said, that wealthy philanthropists will begin to see historically black colleges and universities as institutions that deserve the same level of support that high-performing — and predominantly white — colleges get. “Many liberal arts colleges that we compete against have billion-dollar endowments. They want our students — and that sometimes makes it hard for our students to make a choice to come to Morehouse, just like it was hard for me.”

The only way for such schools to be fully need-blind would be to raise their endowments dramatically — in Morehouse’s case, tenfold.

“This is a liberation gift,” he said, because students who graduate without debt can pursue their dreams, not chasing jobs with high salaries but becoming teachers, if they want, or going to graduate school or working for a nonprofit.

