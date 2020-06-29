The deans offer guidance on self-care and academic work, as well as advice on family contributions, service and extracurricular and summer activities.
This effort comes at a highly unusual time for colleges and universities. They are about to embark on unprecedented experiments welcoming to students to campus during a pandemic disease. Most have waived the requirement to include an ACT or SAT admissions score on freshman applications. According to the nonprofit National Center for Fair and Open Testing, more than half of four-year colleges and universities have waived the requirement for 2021, and many have done it as permanent policy.
College officials have long talked about their holistic admissions practices, but the fact is that test scores have played a large role in many admissions decisions and can even determine where a student decides to apply. For next year, test scores won’t be a factor.
So what do the admissions officials say they want and don’t want?
Here’s an example: “We, emphatically, do not seek to create a competitive public service ‘Olympics’ in response to this pandemic. What matters to us is whether students’ contribution or service is authentic and meaningful to them and to others, whether that contribution is writing regular notes to frontline workers or checking in with neighbors who are isolated. We will assess these contributions and service in the context of the obstacles students are facing.”
Weissbourd leads Turning the Tide, a national effort to reform college admissions to increase equity, cut down on pressure to achieve in high school and promote ethical engagement. The statement, signed by more than 165 college deans, including from some of the most prestigious institutions in the country, comes out of Turning the Tide.
Here’s the text of the statement, along with the list of endorsers:
What We Care about in this Time of Crisis: A Collective Statement from College Admission DeansAs admission and enrollment leaders, we recognize that we and the institutions we represent send signals that can shape students’ priorities and experiences throughout high school. This collective statement seeks to clarify what we value in applicants during this time of COVID-19. We are keenly aware that students across the country and the world are experiencing many uncertainties and challenges. We primarily wish to underscore our commitment to equity, and to encourage in students self-care, balance, meaningful learning, and care for others.More specifically, we value the following:1. Self-careSelf-care is of high importance, especially in times of crisis. We recognize that many students, economically struggling and facing losses and hardships of many kinds, are simply seeking to get by. We also recognize that this time is stressful and demanding for a wide range of students for many different reasons. We encourage all students to be gentle with themselves during this time.2. Academic workYour academic engagement and work during this time matters to us, but given the circumstances of many families, we recognize that many of you face obstacles to academic work. We will assess your academic achievements in the context of these obstacles. In addition, we will assess your academic achievements mainly based on your academic performance before and after this pandemic. No student will be disadvantaged because of a change in commitments or a change in plans because of this outbreak, their school’s decisions about transcripts, the absence of AP or IB tests, their lack of access to standardized tests (although many of the colleges represented here don’t require these tests) or their inability to visit campus. We will also view students in the context of the curriculum, academic resources, and supports available to them.3. Service and contributions to others.We value contributions to one’s communities for those who are in a position to provide these contributions. We recognize that while many students are not in this position because of stresses and demands, other students are looking for opportunities to be engaged and make a difference. This pandemic has created a huge array of needs, whether for tutoring, contact tracing, support for senior citizens, or assistance with food delivery. We view responding to these needs as one valuable way that students can spend their time during this pandemic.We also value forms of contribution that are unrelated to this pandemic, such as working to register voters, protect the environment, combat racial injustice and inequities or stop online harassment among peers. Our interest is not in whether students created a new project or demonstrated leadership during this period. We, emphatically, do not seek to create a competitive public service “Olympics” in response to this pandemic. What matters to us is whether students’ contribution or service is authentic and meaningful to them and to others, whether that contribution is writing regular notes to frontline workers or checking in with neighbors who are isolated. We will assess these contributions and service in the context of the obstacles students are facing. We also care about what students have learned from their contributions to others about themselves, their communities, and/or their country (Please see Turning the Tide for additional information about the kinds of contributions and service we value). No student will be disadvantaged during this time who is not in a position to provide these contributions. We will review these students for admissions in terms of other aspects of their applications.4. Family contributions.Far too often there is a misperception that high-profile, brief forms of service tend to “count” in admissions while family contributions—which are often deeper and more time-consuming and demanding—do not. Many students may be supervising younger siblings, for example, or caring for sick relatives or working to provide family income, and we recognize that these responsibilities may have increased during these times. We view substantial family contributions as very important, and we encourage students to report them in their applications. It will only positively impact the review of their application.5. Extracurricular and summer activities.No student will be disadvantaged for not engaging in extracurricular activities during this time. We also understand that many plans for summer have been impacted by this pandemic and students will not be disadvantaged for lost possibilities for involvement. Potential internship opportunities, summer jobs, camp experiences, classes, and other types of meaningful engagement have been cancelled or altered. We have never had specific expectations for any one type of extracurricular activities or summer experience and realize that each student’s circumstances allow for different opportunities. We have always considered work or family responsibilities as valuable ways of spending one’s time, and this is especially true at this time.Reporting information that is important to students and to us. We will gather information from schools themselves about curriculum and academic resources and supports, but encourage students to communicate any factors specific to their circumstances that impeded their academic performance. Those factors might include, for example, lack of access to the internet, no quiet place to study, or the various family responsibilities described above. We encourage students to describe concretely how any of these circumstances have negatively affected their academic performance or ability to engage in activities that matter to them. It is helpful to know, for example, how much time students spent per week taking on a family responsibility, such as taking care of a sick relative. This information will be treated completely confidentially.Both the Common Application and the Coalition for College application provide opportunities for students to describe how they have been impacted by the pandemic.Current Endorsers (as of 6/2020)Cornell B. LeSane II, Vice President for Enrollment & Dean of Admissions, Allegheny CollegeCourtney Minden, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Babson CollegeTony Cabasco, Vice President for Enrollment, Bennington CollegeKrista Medionte-Phillips, Director of Admissions, Binghamton UniversityKelly Talbert, Director of Admissions, Boise State UniversityGrant Gosselin, Director of Undergraduate Admission, Boston CollegeKelly A. Walter, Associate Vice President for Enrollment & Dean of Admissions, Boston UniversityE. Whitney Soule, Senior Vice President, Dean of Admissions & Student Aid, Bowdoin CollegeJennifer Walker, Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, Brandeis UniversityLogan Powell, Dean of Admission, Brown UniversityCheryl Lynn Horsey, Chief Enrollment Officer, Bryn Mawr CollegeBill Conley, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Bucknell UniversityMatthew Ward, Vice President, Enrollment Management & Marketing, California Lutheran UniversityArt D. Rodriguez, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Carleton CollegeRick Bischoff, Vice President for Enrollment, Case Western Reserve UniversityJennifer DeHaemers, Vice President, Student Recruitment and Retention, Central Michigan UniversityBob Nesmith, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Centre CollegeRobert J. Lange III, Dean of Admission, Christopher Newport UniversityMeredith Twombly, Vice President for Admission and Financial Aid, Clark UniversityGary Ross, Vice President for Admission and Financial Aid, Colgate UniversitySuzette Stille, Dean of Admissions, College of CharlestonHeather Albert-Knopp, Dean of Admission, College of the AtlanticAnn McDermott, Director of Admission, College of the Holy CrossScott Friedhoff, Vice President for Enrollment, College of WoosterMark J. Hatch, Vice President for Enrollment, Colorado CollegeJessica Marinaccio, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid, Columbia UniversityAndy Strickler, Dean of Admission & Financial Aid, Connecticut CollegeJonathan Burdick, Vice Provost for Enrollment, Cornell UniversitySarah Richardson, Assistant Vice Provost for Enrollment, Director of Admissions, Creighton UniversityLee Coffin, Vice Provost and Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, Dartmouth CollegeChristopher Gruber, Vice President and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Davidson CollegeIris Godes, Associate Vice President of Enrollment & Dean of Admissions, Dean CollegeGregory Sneed, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Denison UniversityBobby Andrews, Vice President for Enrollment Management, DePauw UniversityAnne E. Kremer, Dean of Admission, Drake UniversityEvelyn K. Thimba, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management, Drexel UniversityJohn Sullivan, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Eckerd CollegeAlison Hildenbrand, Director of Undergraduate Admission, Fairfield UniversityKristen Salomonson, Dean of Enrollment Services, Ferris State UniversityJody E. Glassman, Director of University Admissions, Florida International UniversityHege Ferguson, Director of Admissions, Florida State UniversityPatricia Peek, Dean of Undergraduate Admission, Fordham UniversityJohn Chenier, Assistant Dean of Admissions, Framingham State UniversityJimmie Foster, Jr., Vice President of Enrollment Management, Franklin & MarshallAmy Takayama-Perez, Dean of Admissions, George Mason UniversityRick Clark, Director of Undergraduate Admission, Georgia Institute of TechnologyGail Sweezey, Dean of Admissions, Gettysburg CollegeErin Hays, Director of Admission, Gonzaga UniversityMonica C. Inzer, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Hamilton CollegeMai Nhia Xiong-Chan, Vice President of Enrollment, Hamline UniversityFumio Sugihara, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Hampshire CollegeWilliam Fitzsimmons, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Harvard UniversityThyra Briggs, VP for Admission & Financial Aid, Harvey Mudd CollegeJess Lord, Vice President & Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Haverford CollegeAndrew Bills, Senior Vice President for Enrollment, High Point UniversityAnthony E. Jones, Associate Provost/Assistant Vice-President of Enrollment Management, Howard UniversityDavid M. Phillips, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, Johns Hopkins UniversityDiane Anci, Dean of Admissions & Vice President for Enrollment, Kenyon CollegeJennifer Sekol, Director of Admissions, Keystone CollegeGregory V. MacDonald, Vice President Enrollment Management, Lafayette CollegeKen Anselment, Vice President for Enrollment & Communication, Lawrence UniversityMatthew X Fissinger, Assistant Vice Provost, Undergraduate Admission, Loyola Marymount UniversityEric Nichols, VIce President for Enrollment Management, Loyola University MarylandMichael Konopski, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Lycoming CollegeKent Rinehart, Dean of Admission, Marist CollegeBrian Troyer, Dean of Admissions, Marquette UniversityStuart Schmill, Dean of Admissions and Student Financial Services, Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyShery Boyles, Director of Admission, Meredith CollegeBethany Perkins, Director of Admission, Miami UniversityJohn Ambrose, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Michigan State UniversityAllison A Carter, Director of Admissions, Michigan Technological UniversityNicole Curvin, Dean of Admissions, Middlebury CollegeAngel Perez, CEO-Elect, National Association for College Admission CounselingJon Westover, Associate Vice Provost & Director of Admissions, NC State UniversityMJ Knoll-Finn, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success, New York UniversityMartin Sauer, Vice-President for Enrollment Management & Athletics, North Central College, ILGerri Daniels, Executive Director of Admissions, Northern Michigan UniversityChristopher Watson, Associate Vice President, Dean of Undergraduate Enrollment, Northwestern UniversityDawn Aubry, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Oakland UniversityManuel Carballo, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Oberlin CollegeCandace J. Boeninger, Interim Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management, Ohio UniversityEmily Roper-Doten, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Olin College of EngineeringNoah Buckley, Director of Admissions, Oregon State UniversityKristy Paredes Collins, Dean of Enrollment Management, PepperdineKaren Richardson, Dean of Admission, Princeton UniversityRaul Fonts, Associate VP/Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Providence CollegeMitch Warren, Director of Admissions, Purdue UniversityDavid Lesesne, Vice President for Enrollment, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Randolph-Macon CollegeJ. Carey Thompson, Vice President for Enrollment and Communications, Dean of Admission, Rhodes CollegeFaye F. Tydlaska, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Rollins CollegeThomas E. Bear, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyCourtney McAnuff, Vice Chancellor, Enrollment Management, Rutgers University, New BrunswickJennifer Pahl, Director of Admissions, Saginaw Valley State UniversityPamela Holsinger-Fuchs, Dean of Enrollment, Saint Martin’s UniversityEva Blanco Masias, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Santa Clara UniversityKevin McKenna, Vice President for Enrollment, Sarah Lawrence CollegeMary Lou Bates, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Skidmore CollegeAudrey Smith, Vice President for Enrollment, Smith CollegeEnga Almeida, Strategic Coordinator, Southwestern Adventist UniversityTom Delahunt, Vice President, Recruitment and Enrollment, Southwestern UniversityBenjamin Baum, Vice President of Enrollment, St. John’s CollegeRosalind V. Alderman, VP Enrollment Management, St. Mary's UniversityChris George, Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, St. Olaf CollegeRichard H. Shaw, Dean of Undergraduate Admission and Financial Aid, Stanford UniversityJim Bock, Vice President and Dean of Admissions, Swarthmore CollegeAaron Basko, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Sweet Briar CollegeMaurice Harris, Dean of Admissions, Syracuse UniversityShawn L. Abbott, Vice Provost for Admissions, Financial Aid & Enrollment Management, Temple UniversityChris Reed, Executive Director of Admissions, Texas A&MUniversity Heath Einstein, Dean of Admission, Texas Christian UniversityJamie Hansard, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Texas Tech UniversityBeth Wiser, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions, The Ohio State UniversityJames Nondorf, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, The University of ChicagoLee Ann Backlund, VP for Enrollment & Dean of Admission & Aid, The University of the South AdrienneAmador Oddi, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Trinity CollegeEric Maloof, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Trinity UniversityJ.T. Duck, Dean of Admissions & Enrollment Management, Tufts UniversityDale Bittinger, Assistant Vice Provost, Undergraduate Admissions and Orientation, UMBC University of Maryland, Baltimore CountyMatt Malatesta, Vice President for Admissions, Financial Aid and Enrollment, Union CollegeKasey Urquidez, Vice President, Enrollment Management & Dean, Undergraduate Admissions, University of ArizonaLisa Przekop, Director of Admissions, University of California Santa BarbaraGordon D. Chavis, Jr Associate Vice President-Enrollment Services SDES, University of Central FloridaClark V. Brigger, Executive Director of Admissions, University of Colorado BoulderNathan Fuerst, Vice President, Enrollment Planning & Management, University of ConnecticutRodney Morrison, Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of DelawareTodd Rinehart, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment, University of DenverZina Evans, Vice President Enrollment Management, University of FloridaAndy Borst, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, University of Illinois at Urbana/ChampaignBrent A. Gage, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of IowaMatt Melvin, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of KansasChristine Harper, Associate Provost of Enrollment Management, University of KentuckyKedra Ishop, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of MichiganHeidi Meyer, Executive Director of Admissions, University of Minnesota Twin CitiesScott E. Steinberg, Vice President of University Admissions, University of New EnglandRobert McGann, Director of Admissions, University of New HampshireStephen Farmer, Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admissions, University of North Carolina at Chapel HillDon Bishop, Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment, University of Notre DameJim Rawlins, Assistant Vice President, Director of Admissions, University of OregonEric J. Furda, Dean of Admissions, University of PennsylvaniaMarc Harding, Vice Provost for Enrollment, University of PittsburghMatthew Boyce, Vice President for Enrollment, University of Puget SoundStephanie Dupaul, Vice President of Enrollment Management, University of RichmondMichael Beseda, Vice Provost for Enrollment, University of San FranciscoMary Wagner, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, Executive Director of Admissions,University of South Carolina Timothy Brunold, Dean of Admission, University of Southern CaliforniaFabrizio D’Aloisio, Assistant Vice Provost for Enrollment Management and Director of Undergraduate Admissions, University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleRachelle Hernandez, Senior Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Texas at AustinSteve Robinson, Senior Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of UtahRyan Hargraves, Executive Director of Admissions, University of VermontGreg Roberts, Dean of Admission, University of VirginiaDerek Kindle, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Wisconsin-MadisonJeffery T. Gates, Senior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Management, Utica CollegeDouglas L. Christiansen, Vice Provost for University Enrollment Affairs and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Vanderbilt UniversityMichael Gaynor, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admission, Villanova UniversityKaren Vargas, Dean of Admissions, Wake Forest UniversitySally Stone Richmond, Vice President for Admissions and Financial Aid, Washington and Lee UniversityRonné P. Turner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, Washington University in St. LouisDawn Medley, Associate Vice-President of Enrollment Management, Wayne State UniversityAmin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez, Vice President & Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Wesleyan UniversityGeorge M. Zimmerman, Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment, West Virginia UniversityAlicia Kornowa, Director of Admissions, Western Michigan UniversityJosh Jensen, Vice President for Enrollment and Communications, Whitman CollegeThomas K. Malloy, Associate Vice President, Enrollment Management, Widener UniversityTim Wolfe, Associate Vice President for Enrollment, William & MaryLiz Creighton, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Williams CollegeAndrew B. Palumbo, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Worcester Polytechnic InstituteJeremiah Quinlan, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions & Financial Aid, Yale University