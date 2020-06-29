What We Care about in this Time of Crisis: A Collective Statement from College Admission Deans

As admission and enrollment leaders, we recognize that we and the institutions we represent send signals that can shape students’ priorities and experiences throughout high school. This collective statement seeks to clarify what we value in applicants during this time of COVID-19. We are keenly aware that students across the country and the world are experiencing many uncertainties and challenges. We primarily wish to underscore our commitment to equity, and to encourage in students self-care, balance, meaningful learning, and care for others.

More specifically, we value the following:

1. Self-care

Self-care is of high importance, especially in times of crisis. We recognize that many students, economically struggling and facing losses and hardships of many kinds, are simply seeking to get by. We also recognize that this time is stressful and demanding for a wide range of students for many different reasons. We encourage all students to be gentle with themselves during this time.

2. Academic work

Your academic engagement and work during this time matters to us, but given the circumstances of many families, we recognize that many of you face obstacles to academic work. We will assess your academic achievements in the context of these obstacles. In addition, we will assess your academic achievements mainly based on your academic performance before and after this pandemic. No student will be disadvantaged because of a change in commitments or a change in plans because of this outbreak, their school’s decisions about transcripts, the absence of AP or IB tests, their lack of access to standardized tests (although many of the colleges represented here don’t require these tests) or their inability to visit campus. We will also view students in the context of the curriculum, academic resources, and supports available to them.

3. Service and contributions to others.

We value contributions to one’s communities for those who are in a position to provide these contributions. We recognize that while many students are not in this position because of stresses and demands, other students are looking for opportunities to be engaged and make a difference. This pandemic has created a huge array of needs, whether for tutoring, contact tracing, support for senior citizens, or assistance with food delivery. We view responding to these needs as one valuable way that students can spend their time during this pandemic.

We also value forms of contribution that are unrelated to this pandemic, such as working to register voters, protect the environment, combat racial injustice and inequities or stop online harassment among peers. Our interest is not in whether students created a new project or demonstrated leadership during this period. We, emphatically, do not seek to create a competitive public service “Olympics” in response to this pandemic. What matters to us is whether students’ contribution or service is authentic and meaningful to them and to others, whether that contribution is writing regular notes to frontline workers or checking in with neighbors who are isolated. We will assess these contributions and service in the context of the obstacles students are facing. We also care about what students have learned from their contributions to others about themselves, their communities, and/or their country (Please see Turning the Tide for additional information about the kinds of contributions and service we value). No student will be disadvantaged during this time who is not in a position to provide these contributions. We will review these students for admissions in terms of other aspects of their applications.

4. Family contributions.

Far too often there is a misperception that high-profile, brief forms of service tend to “count” in admissions while family contributions—which are often deeper and more time-consuming and demanding—do not. Many students may be supervising younger siblings, for example, or caring for sick relatives or working to provide family income, and we recognize that these responsibilities may have increased during these times. We view substantial family contributions as very important, and we encourage students to report them in their applications. It will only positively impact the review of their application.

5. Extracurricular and summer activities.

No student will be disadvantaged for not engaging in extracurricular activities during this time. We also understand that many plans for summer have been impacted by this pandemic and students will not be disadvantaged for lost possibilities for involvement. Potential internship opportunities, summer jobs, camp experiences, classes, and other types of meaningful engagement have been cancelled or altered. We have never had specific expectations for any one type of extracurricular activities or summer experience and realize that each student’s circumstances allow for different opportunities. We have always considered work or family responsibilities as valuable ways of spending one’s time, and this is especially true at this time.

Reporting information that is important to students and to us. We will gather information from schools themselves about curriculum and academic resources and supports, but encourage students to communicate any factors specific to their circumstances that impeded their academic performance. Those factors might include, for example, lack of access to the internet, no quiet place to study, or the various family responsibilities described above. We encourage students to describe concretely how any of these circumstances have negatively affected their academic performance or ability to engage in activities that matter to them. It is helpful to know, for example, how much time students spent per week taking on a family responsibility, such as taking care of a sick relative. This information will be treated completely confidentially.

Both the Common Application and the Coalition for College application provide opportunities for students to describe how they have been impacted by the pandemic.

Current Endorsers (as of 6/2020)

Cornell B. LeSane II, Vice President for Enrollment & Dean of Admissions, Allegheny College

Courtney Minden, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Babson College

Tony Cabasco, Vice President for Enrollment, Bennington College

Krista Medionte-Phillips, Director of Admissions, Binghamton University

Kelly Talbert, Director of Admissions, Boise State University

Grant Gosselin, Director of Undergraduate Admission, Boston College

Kelly A. Walter, Associate Vice President for Enrollment & Dean of Admissions, Boston University

E. Whitney Soule, Senior Vice President, Dean of Admissions & Student Aid, Bowdoin College

Jennifer Walker, Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, Brandeis University

Logan Powell, Dean of Admission, Brown University

Cheryl Lynn Horsey, Chief Enrollment Officer, Bryn Mawr College

Bill Conley, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Bucknell University

Matthew Ward, Vice President, Enrollment Management & Marketing, California Lutheran University

Art D. Rodriguez, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Carleton College

Rick Bischoff, Vice President for Enrollment, Case Western Reserve University

Jennifer DeHaemers, Vice President, Student Recruitment and Retention, Central Michigan University

Bob Nesmith, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Centre College

Robert J. Lange III, Dean of Admission, Christopher Newport University

Meredith Twombly, Vice President for Admission and Financial Aid, Clark University

Gary Ross, Vice President for Admission and Financial Aid, Colgate University

Suzette Stille, Dean of Admissions, College of Charleston

Heather Albert-Knopp, Dean of Admission, College of the Atlantic

Ann McDermott, Director of Admission, College of the Holy Cross

Scott Friedhoff, Vice President for Enrollment, College of Wooster

Mark J. Hatch, Vice President for Enrollment, Colorado College

Jessica Marinaccio, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid, Columbia University

Andy Strickler, Dean of Admission & Financial Aid, Connecticut College

Jonathan Burdick, Vice Provost for Enrollment, Cornell University

Sarah Richardson, Assistant Vice Provost for Enrollment, Director of Admissions, Creighton University

Lee Coffin, Vice Provost and Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, Dartmouth College

Christopher Gruber, Vice President and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Davidson College

Iris Godes, Associate Vice President of Enrollment & Dean of Admissions, Dean College

Gregory Sneed, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Denison University

Bobby Andrews, Vice President for Enrollment Management, DePauw University

Anne E. Kremer, Dean of Admission, Drake University

Evelyn K. Thimba, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management, Drexel University

John Sullivan, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Eckerd College

Alison Hildenbrand, Director of Undergraduate Admission, Fairfield University

Kristen Salomonson, Dean of Enrollment Services, Ferris State University

Jody E. Glassman, Director of University Admissions, Florida International University

Hege Ferguson, Director of Admissions, Florida State University

Patricia Peek, Dean of Undergraduate Admission, Fordham University

John Chenier, Assistant Dean of Admissions, Framingham State University

Jimmie Foster, Jr., Vice President of Enrollment Management, Franklin & Marshall

Amy Takayama-Perez, Dean of Admissions, George Mason University

Rick Clark, Director of Undergraduate Admission, Georgia Institute of Technology

Gail Sweezey, Dean of Admissions, Gettysburg College

Erin Hays, Director of Admission, Gonzaga University

Monica C. Inzer, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Hamilton College

Mai Nhia Xiong-Chan, Vice President of Enrollment, Hamline University

Fumio Sugihara, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Hampshire College

William Fitzsimmons, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Harvard University

Thyra Briggs, VP for Admission & Financial Aid, Harvey Mudd College

Jess Lord, Vice President & Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Haverford College

Andrew Bills, Senior Vice President for Enrollment, High Point University

Anthony E. Jones, Associate Provost/Assistant Vice-President of Enrollment Management, Howard University

David M. Phillips, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, Johns Hopkins University

Diane Anci, Dean of Admissions & Vice President for Enrollment, Kenyon College

Jennifer Sekol, Director of Admissions, Keystone College

Gregory V. MacDonald, Vice President Enrollment Management, Lafayette College

Ken Anselment, Vice President for Enrollment & Communication, Lawrence University

Matthew X Fissinger, Assistant Vice Provost, Undergraduate Admission, Loyola Marymount University

Eric Nichols, VIce President for Enrollment Management, Loyola University Maryland

Michael Konopski, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Lycoming College

Kent Rinehart, Dean of Admission, Marist College

Brian Troyer, Dean of Admissions, Marquette University

Stuart Schmill, Dean of Admissions and Student Financial Services, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Shery Boyles, Director of Admission, Meredith College

Bethany Perkins, Director of Admission, Miami University

John Ambrose, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Michigan State University

Allison A Carter, Director of Admissions, Michigan Technological University

Nicole Curvin, Dean of Admissions, Middlebury College

Angel Perez, CEO-Elect, National Association for College Admission Counseling

Jon Westover, Associate Vice Provost & Director of Admissions, NC State University

MJ Knoll-Finn, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success, New York University

Martin Sauer, Vice-President for Enrollment Management & Athletics, North Central College, IL

Gerri Daniels, Executive Director of Admissions, Northern Michigan University

Christopher Watson, Associate Vice President, Dean of Undergraduate Enrollment, Northwestern University

Dawn Aubry, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Oakland University

Manuel Carballo, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Oberlin College

Candace J. Boeninger, Interim Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management, Ohio University

Emily Roper-Doten, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Olin College of Engineering

Noah Buckley, Director of Admissions, Oregon State University

Kristy Paredes Collins, Dean of Enrollment Management, Pepperdine

Karen Richardson, Dean of Admission, Princeton University

Raul Fonts, Associate VP/Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Providence College

Mitch Warren, Director of Admissions, Purdue University

David Lesesne, Vice President for Enrollment, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Randolph-Macon College

J. Carey Thompson, Vice President for Enrollment and Communications, Dean of Admission, Rhodes College

Faye F. Tydlaska, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Rollins College

Thomas E. Bear, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Courtney McAnuff, Vice Chancellor, Enrollment Management, Rutgers University, New Brunswick

Jennifer Pahl, Director of Admissions, Saginaw Valley State University

Pamela Holsinger-Fuchs, Dean of Enrollment, Saint Martin’s University

Eva Blanco Masias, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Santa Clara University

Kevin McKenna, Vice President for Enrollment, Sarah Lawrence College

Mary Lou Bates, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Skidmore College

Audrey Smith, Vice President for Enrollment, Smith College

Enga Almeida, Strategic Coordinator, Southwestern Adventist University

Tom Delahunt, Vice President, Recruitment and Enrollment, Southwestern University

Benjamin Baum, Vice President of Enrollment, St. John’s College

Rosalind V. Alderman, VP Enrollment Management, St. Mary's University

Chris George, Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, St. Olaf College

Richard H. Shaw, Dean of Undergraduate Admission and Financial Aid, Stanford University

Jim Bock, Vice President and Dean of Admissions, Swarthmore College

Aaron Basko, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Sweet Briar College

Maurice Harris, Dean of Admissions, Syracuse University

Shawn L. Abbott, Vice Provost for Admissions, Financial Aid & Enrollment Management, Temple University

Chris Reed, Executive Director of Admissions, Texas A&M

University Heath Einstein, Dean of Admission, Texas Christian University

Jamie Hansard, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Texas Tech University

Beth Wiser, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions, The Ohio State University

James Nondorf, Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, The University of Chicago

Lee Ann Backlund, VP for Enrollment & Dean of Admission & Aid, The University of the South Adrienne

Amador Oddi, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Trinity College

Eric Maloof, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Trinity University

J.T. Duck, Dean of Admissions & Enrollment Management, Tufts University

Dale Bittinger, Assistant Vice Provost, Undergraduate Admissions and Orientation, UMBC University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Matt Malatesta, Vice President for Admissions, Financial Aid and Enrollment, Union College

Kasey Urquidez, Vice President, Enrollment Management & Dean, Undergraduate Admissions, University of Arizona

Lisa Przekop, Director of Admissions, University of California Santa Barbara

Gordon D. Chavis, Jr Associate Vice President-Enrollment Services SDES, University of Central Florida

Clark V. Brigger, Executive Director of Admissions, University of Colorado Boulder

Nathan Fuerst, Vice President, Enrollment Planning & Management, University of Connecticut

Rodney Morrison, Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of Delaware

Todd Rinehart, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment, University of Denver

Zina Evans, Vice President Enrollment Management, University of Florida

Andy Borst, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign

Brent A. Gage, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of Iowa

Matt Melvin, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Kansas

Christine Harper, Associate Provost of Enrollment Management, University of Kentucky

Kedra Ishop, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Michigan

Heidi Meyer, Executive Director of Admissions, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Scott E. Steinberg, Vice President of University Admissions, University of New England

Robert McGann, Director of Admissions, University of New Hampshire

Stephen Farmer, Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admissions, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Don Bishop, Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment, University of Notre Dame

Jim Rawlins, Assistant Vice President, Director of Admissions, University of Oregon

Eric J. Furda, Dean of Admissions, University of Pennsylvania

Marc Harding, Vice Provost for Enrollment, University of Pittsburgh

Matthew Boyce, Vice President for Enrollment, University of Puget Sound

Stephanie Dupaul, Vice President of Enrollment Management, University of Richmond

Michael Beseda, Vice Provost for Enrollment, University of San Francisco

Mary Wagner, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, Executive Director of Admissions,

University of South Carolina Timothy Brunold, Dean of Admission, University of Southern California

Fabrizio D’Aloisio, Assistant Vice Provost for Enrollment Management and Director of Undergraduate Admissions, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Rachelle Hernandez, Senior Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Texas at Austin

Steve Robinson, Senior Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of Utah

Ryan Hargraves, Executive Director of Admissions, University of Vermont

Greg Roberts, Dean of Admission, University of Virginia

Derek Kindle, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Jeffery T. Gates, Senior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Management, Utica College

Douglas L. Christiansen, Vice Provost for University Enrollment Affairs and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Vanderbilt University

Michael Gaynor, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admission, Villanova University

Karen Vargas, Dean of Admissions, Wake Forest University

Sally Stone Richmond, Vice President for Admissions and Financial Aid, Washington and Lee University

Ronné P. Turner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, Washington University in St. Louis

Dawn Medley, Associate Vice-President of Enrollment Management, Wayne State University

Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez, Vice President & Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Wesleyan University

George M. Zimmerman, Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment, West Virginia University

Alicia Kornowa, Director of Admissions, Western Michigan University

Josh Jensen, Vice President for Enrollment and Communications, Whitman College

Thomas K. Malloy, Associate Vice President, Enrollment Management, Widener University

Tim Wolfe, Associate Vice President for Enrollment, William & Mary

Liz Creighton, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Williams College

Andrew B. Palumbo, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Jeremiah Quinlan, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions & Financial Aid, Yale University