Seventy-nine percent voted in favor of a formal resolution: “The Faculty of Washington and Lee calls for the removal of Robert E. Lee from the name of the University.”

In 1870, “Lee was a symbol of who that faculty wanted to be, and who they were,” said Alison Bell, who leads the Faculty Affairs Committee. “The faculty is back 150 years later, asking the university for a name change because Lee does not represent who we are and who we want to be. … Lee just cannot symbolize our community any more.”

It was another sign of the increasing pressure on the private liberal arts school to reconsider its name as institutions across the country confront their history amid national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Monuments have been toppled and traditions upended as people question the symbols and narratives of their collective past.

At Washington and Lee, those questions have been close to the surface for several years, especially after violence in nearby Charlottesville prompted an examination of how the institution’s history affects its community in the present.

The university’s name honors George Washington, a pivotal early financial benefactor, and Lee, who served as president of the university after the Civil War.

The vote follows a resolution from student government last week asking for the name to be changed, an end to the glorification of Lee and lasting institutional change.

The Faculty Affairs Committee asked the university’s president, William C. Dudley, to call a special meeting of the university faculty. He quickly complied, said Bell, an associate professor of anthropology. The group met virtually via Zoom on Monday to consider a single motion: “The Faculty of Washington and Lee calls for the removal of Robert E. Lee from the name of the University.”

Separately, more than 200 faculty members — including those without voting rights at a formal faculty meeting, such as visiting and non-tenure-track professors — had signed on to a petition calling on the university to change the name.

At Monday’s meeting, people spoke for and against the resolution, Bell said, and one person called for the school to drop the names of both Washington and Lee. That was not approved.

But the call to remove Lee’s name was approved, 188 to 51, she said.

Faculty are just one of many university constituencies the school’s leaders must consider, Bell said, but they appreciate the opportunity to add their voices to the debate.

Drewry Sackett, a spokeswoman for the university, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. In a statement last week, she said there were no plans to change the university’s name. The Board of Trustees is “carefully monitoring developments regarding issues of race, monuments and symbols of the Confederacy and their implications for W&L,” she said in a statement, having conversations with many constituencies and focused on making decisions in the long-term best interest of the school.

Many alumni have been pressing for the name change, too, while others have adamantly opposed it. Thomas Rideout, president of the Generals Redoubt, a group dedicated to preserving the school’s history and values, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The group, which has multiple goals, has announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations since its founding in the fall of 2019.

Bell said she was flooded with messages Monday night after the meeting that asked, in effect, “What next?”

Faculty are dead serious, she said, about ensuring that any decision was not just a symbolic act, but the beginning of real change. “This seems like an important moment and an important jumping-off point for really meaningful work that will take all hands on deck,” including faculty, coaches, deans and alumni, she said.

