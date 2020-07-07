* At a June 24 meeting of the school board, which has a conservative majority, most members of the panel were opposed to even a suggestion that masks should be worn (and they didn’t wear masks). An agenda put forward for a discussion by an “expert panel” on reopening included the following under “first principles”:

* Social distancing of children — who generally represent the lowest risk cohort for covid — is unacceptable. * Requiring children to wear masks during school is not only impossible to implement but not based on science and could be potentially harmful. It’s therefore unacceptable.

That is just one of the clashes now taking place in communities throughout the country about the use of masks in K-12 schools and institutions of higher education when campuses reopen this fall during the pandemic.

Even as some states are reimposing mandates that people wear masks in public as coronavirus infections spike, and even with the CDC strongly recommending the use of masks as a preventive measure, some states and school districts will require masks and others won’t.

The fractured responses reflect continued uncertainties about how likely children and teenagers are to contract covid-19 and how easily they may spread it. Coronavirus cases have been surging, especially among young adults, but children aged 10 and under are less likely to be infected or have severe symptoms. How easily they can transmit the coronavirus to others is not known, but some studies in other countries found they are unlikely to do so.

But one thing we do know, as teacher Mark Weber wrote here, is that young kids aren’t likely to keep masks on for long even if it’s a requirement. He said:

Children cannot be expected to wear masks of any kind for the duration of a school day. At some point, the mask has to come off; even adult medical professionals take breaks. And anyone who’s worked with young children knows they will play with their masks and not even realize they’re doing it. It’s simply unrealistic to expect otherwise.

He also noted that while the CDC and other health agencies say that mask wearing is especially important when proper distancing of six feet is not possible, “the typical American school cannot accommodate social distancing of their student population for the duration of the school day.”

Decisions about who should wear masks in school and when are being made at the state or district levels, and there are big differences in approach, depending in large part on how much officials believe the scientists’ analysis of how the coronavirus spreads. President Trump doesn’t, and many, if not all, of his supporters don’t either.

In Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is an enthusiastic Trump supporter, officials are leaving it up to districts, which are split. Miami-Dade Public Schools will require everyone to wear masks, but Hillsborough County won’t.

In Ohio, where coronavirus cases as spiking, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) recently announced that all school staff in reopened schools this fall must wear masks, and it is “strongly recommended” that children in third grade and above wear them, too.

But in Texas, a draft school reopening plan from the Texas Education Agency says state officials will not require that masks be work in schools this fall. Meanwhile, Texas is one of those states seeing a huge increase in virus cases.

In North Carolina, state reopening guidance for K-12 schools said cloth masks are “strongly recommended but they are not required.”

The University System of Georgia had initially said it would not require the wearing of masks on any campus, a position that alarmed many faculty members. A majority of faculty at Georgia Institute of Technology signed a July 2 letter that said in part:

We are alarmed to see the Board of Regents and the University System of Georgia mandating procedures that do not follow science-based evidence, increase the health risks to faculty, students, and staff, and interfere with the nimble decision-making necessary to prepare and respond to Covid-19 infection risk.

But on Monday night, the decision was reversed and university system officials said masks would be required.

Montana’s university system had also said it would not require the wearing of masks, but now says it is reconsidering, given the spike in coronavirus cases in the state and across the country, with more young people contracting covid-19.

At Purdue University, which is allowing all students to return to campus this fall, masks will be required. But a new survey of more than 1,300 students released by the student government found that nine out of 10 said it was not likely that students would wear masks and follow other protective rules outside their classrooms, the Journal & Courier reported.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins told CNN recently that while he would encourage everyone to wear a mask on campus this fall, and will wear one himself, he can’t require it because, he said, “the classroom is under the control of the professor.”

Here’s more to read:

And here’s what the American Academy of Pediatrics said about wearing masks in its new guidance for reopening schools, which is complicated by the coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2:

