In this post, best-selling author Iris Krasnow talks about what she and others learned in camp when they were kids that has stayed with them decades later. Krasnow is a professor emerita at American University and the author of seven books. Her new book is “Camp Girls: Fireside Lessons on Friendship, Courage, and Loyalty.”

By Iris Krasnow

Everything I need to know I learned at Camp Agawak for Girls in northern Wisconsin, where I spent 10 summers of my youth, starting in 1963. I returned 40 years later to resurrect the camp magazine, the publication in which I got my first byline, launching a literary career.

Like hundreds of other day and sleepaway camps, Agawak is shuttered this summer to shield the spread of covid-19. Yet, the fireside lessons we absorb as children become part of our DNA.

The broad-based education received during the camping experience mirror traits detailed in Daniel Goleman’s bestseller, “Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More than IQ,” in which he identifies five major EQ competencies that surmount IQ in forecasting those who will become leaders in the workplace: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skill.

There is no place like camp to build all of the above. A camp education is as much about fostering emotional development as it is about mastering physical feats. Separated from parents, pushed to try every sport and spring back from failure, we learn independence, courage, tenacity, resilience and responsibility, along with Goleman’s five EQs.

As bereft parents and children affected by camps closing reach out to me, I remind them of this: Skipping one summer at a distance will not diminish the core values and teachings that are nurtured in rustic cabins and cold lakes, amidst towering pine trees. I skipped four decades and those camper and counselor experiences embedded character traits that have bolstered me throughout a long life.

All that is brave, persistent and driven about who I am today was seeded in camp adventures a lifetime ago. I am a woman newly on Medicare who learned as a child at camp to try and try again until I got it right, in my work and in my relationships. That lesson turned out to be essential, as I have navigated a long marriage, raised four sons and sustained a 30-year career as a college professor.

Studies conducted by the American Camp Association show that the sleep-away experience instills an enduring education, whether kids attend a traditional camp that lasts a full summer like Agawak, or are campers for shorter seasons. Jennifer Manguera, 50, is testament to this.

During her elementary school years, Manguera spent two weeks at Camp Butterfly, a Girl Scouts camp in Southern Missouri. She was about to begin her 10th summer on staff at Camp Brighton Woods in Olney, Md., though the season was canceled because of the pandemic, like many other Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts and YMCA camps.

“The lessons learned, and friendships formed, through living in the woods in a tent with strangers for a few weeks of my life have become fundamental in problem-solving, in relationships, in all aspects of my life,” says Manguera, the literary manager at the Ross/Yoon Agency in Washington, D.C. “Because of camp, I become a person who is confident, caring and bold.”

Immersed in nature, the intimate community of camp does offer a whole other kind of education than that offered in school settings. For one, the sun replaces fluorescent lights. And when I teach my “writing in the woods” activity, the kids use pens and lined yellow-pads.

Nearly all of the 3,100 camps accredited by the American Camp Association ban technology. FaceTime at camp actually means face to face, fostering an ability to truly connect, away from the connections that are often superficially formed on social media.

It turns out the life lessons learned in real-time away from screen-time are also the skill-set companies view as markers of a top employee. Research conducted by members of The Partnership for 21st Century Learning, a national coalition of business leaders, educators and policy makers, points to “the 4Cs” as pillars that reinforce professional success: collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity. These are skills children start acquiring the minute they board buses bound for their first time away from familiar nests.

“We must acknowledge that some parents have bubble-wrapped their children, who can become deeply distracted by technology,” says Tom Rosenberg, president and chief executive officer of the American Camp Association. “Camp is an opportunity to unwrap those kids, giving them the chance to engage in human-connections and have human-powered adventures, removed from those that are digital-driven.

“Camp is therefore more essential than ever before,” Rosenberg said. “In an era when America’s youth are in the midst of a mental health crisis, clearly the social interaction that is a mainstay of the camp experience helps to alleviate loneliness and depression. While camp life is scheduled, it runs at a slower pace. Kids have time to reflect on who they are, who they want to be, how they may want to change the world.”

Those human-powered adventures are not only essential for the well-being of children. A five-year ACA Youth Impact study completed in 2019 echoes how the summer camp experience can become the blueprint for inclusive and triumphant grown-up years.

Asked what was most important in their lives today for which camp played a major role in developing, among the most consistent outcomes from the adult participants were: relationship skills, appreciation for living in the moment, appreciation for diversity, perseverance, and willingness to try new things.

The skills we acquire in relationship-building is my greatest gift from the many gifts of camp. My closest friends are from my camper days, now most of them grandmothers. We were a girl-gang that became a family, bound not by blood but by history, love and loyalty — and through portaging heavy canoes together during camping trips in wicked storms.

These are the friends who have tracked me, and stuck with me, as a chubby child, a skinny bride, over bumps in child-rearing, through the sudden death of my father and the long illness of my late mother, through the lonely sting of an empty nest. These are the indestructible relationships that all kinds of kids attending all sorts of camps share as being the highlight of their sleepaway summers.

Sammy Moskowitz, Julia Lindon and Allison Kadin met as children at Camp Walden in Maine in the late 1990s, and are the founders of the Happy Campers podcast, which attracts some 15,000 listeners a month

Their program features interviews with a diverse array of thought leaders, camp alumni and staff in the industry, ranging from those representing camps for diabetics, religious groups, farm camps, bereavement camps, Scouts camps, science-technology camps and those devoted to the arts.

“We have conducted dozens of interviews with guests spanning many races, cultures and economic backgrounds, and there is absolutely a common thread,” said Moskowitz, who is a Washington-based trademark attorney when she isn’t podcasting.

“Number one, everyone says that they value their camp experiences as the most meaningful times of their lives," she said. "We have had many guests tell us that there was a special skill they learned at camp as little kids that they ended up pursuing as adults in their careers. We talk to a lot of comedians, film-makers, writers, therapists, and non-profit professionals who found their true calling from something they did at camp.

“Most of all, people from all walks of life tell us that camp taught them how to be a good friend, and embrace all types of people.”

Like American educational institutions, diversity and inclusion has become the central mission of the camping industry. With American Camp Association outreach and scholarship funds, the organization is helping to construct camp communities that are comprised of diverse populations. Within the organization’s network of 14,000 individual and camp memberships, 30 percent of campers and staff are persons of color, with steady increases, especially at day camps.