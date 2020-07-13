A coalition of student-government leaders at more than 150 colleges spoke out against the new guidance, which has not been published, calling it xenophobic and dangerous.

“The decision to take visa protections away from international students is cruel, callous, and senseless,” Ellen Yates, student body president at the University of Virginia, said in a statement Monday. “International students are not visitors or political pawns, they are human beings pursuing education, livelihoods, and dreams.”

Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for ICE, said she was unable to comment because of the pending litigation.

Last week, the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced that students enrolled in fully online programs would have to leave the United States, or transfer to a program that includes in-person classes, to maintain legal status.

The government has long required international students to take most of their classes in person. But when colleges across the country switched to virtual classes in March amid the coronavirus outbreak, immigration officials quickly announced that during the national emergency, students would be granted more flexibility.

The new guidance caught many students and university officials off guard because they had expected the flexibility to continue, especially since coronavirus cases continue to increase in the United States.

In Massachusetts, international students rallied Monday afternoon after state Attorney General Maura Healey announced that she was leading 17 other attorneys general in a lawsuit to stop the rule.

The case, filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, argues that the guidance is arbitrary and capricious and should be blocked because it violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

“The Trump administration didn’t even attempt to explain the basis for this senseless rule, which forces schools to choose between keeping their international students enrolled and protecting the health and safety of their campuses,” Healey said in a statement.