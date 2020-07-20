I worry about my mental and physical health and the mental and physical health of my colleagues. I worked far more hours during emergency distance learning in the spring than I do during “normal” school operations and spent far too many hours hunched over a computer screen. And when I was teaching online, I was on! My wife would regularly comment on how much energy she could hear me put into it. Let’s face it, it’s not as easy to see enthusiasm online as it is in person, so it just takes more work. And I was exhausted after each class. Texts and calls to and from students were never-ending throughout the day and evening, and I know I was not the only teacher in that position. Our children are grown, but so many of my colleagues are having to home-school their own children at the same time they are teaching everybody else’s. I don’t know how they do it! I still remember having a videoconference call with a colleague who is an extraordinary teacher and, in the middle of it, one of her young children brought the turned-on hose into the house. All she could do was put her head into her hands (luckily, her husband had just come home and was able to stop the flooding!).