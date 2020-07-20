That’s a critical question, because it’s on everybody’s minds right now. So the way I look at it, I want to go to 40,000 feet and say, let’s take a concept. And in my mind and the mind of -- of people who really care about this, like representatives in the American Academy of Pediatrics, who say the default position is that we should try to the best of our ability to get the children back to school and keep the schools open because of the considerable deleterious downstream ripple effect negative consequences of keeping the kids out of school. That’s a default. But it really is going to depend on what the viral activity is in the place that you are right now. So there are some counties, you know, we have 3,007 counties in the United States. Google it. ...There are some counties where there’s so little viral activity, you could just say, don’t worry about it. Go back to school. But there are others, and I think these are the ones that you’re referring to, where there’s enough activity where you’ve got to make a choice.

And the choice can either be, don't bring the kids back or, preferably, bring them back in a way that is very, very geared towards guaranteeing their safety, and their welfare, and the safety and the welfare of the teachers. And that might be simple logistic things, like spacing of desks, alternating schedules, and cleaning down the classes.

Outside as much as you possibly can versus inside. There are creative ways of doing that. I think to say it’s uni-dimensional is missing the point. To say, we are going to open up schools in the United States or not. That doesn’t make any sense, because we’re such a big, big country, that things are going to be different in one region versus the other. But getting back to what I said. The default should be, try as best as possible to get the children back to school.