Bishop and his team have been laboring in the summer over various scenarios for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year, a task that is not only complex, but also, sometimes, exasperating, he said.

“We’ve spent countless hours in developing plans and thinking through scenarios, and it seems as if we go through a plan and come to one resolution on a particular issue and discover in the process that there are three more rabbit holes we have to go down,” he said.

The work has been complicated by the need to navigate through the various reopening guidelines issued by different government and private entities, he said.

“It’s been hard to make sense of the amount of information that has been flowing our way. We had the American Academy of Pediatrics put out its recommendations and information. The CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] did, too,” Bishop said. “The Virginia Department of Health. American Institute of Architects put out guidance on returning to school. We did have change at the state level which we had to take into consideration. It’s a lot.”

Clarke County is in northern Virginia, sandwiched between Loudoun and Frederick counties, and its high-achieving school system serves nearly 2,000 students in four schools — two elementary, one middle and one high school. About 20 percent of the students come from low-income families in the county, which has between 16,000 and 17,000 residents.

The Board of Education overseeing the district is set to vote Wednesday on plans to reopen, which include a hybrid of two days of in-school learning, two days of at-home instruction and one day, Friday, for teachers to have personal virtual connections with students.

Covid-19 infection rates are low in the county — but Bishop’s chief concern remains the likelihood that the disease will spread when schools reopen. Even a single case could have a widespread impact because of the closeness of the community.

The district has families with children in multiple schools. If a teacher in an elementary school tests positive, then that teacher’s entire class could be forced to quarantine, as could any teacher he or she came into contact with. So could the students’ siblings in other schools.

“You could be in a position where whole classrooms have to quarantine at the same time,” he said, and that could overwhelm a small district. As for contact tracing, he said, he has few resources to help him do it, and he doesn’t expect any help from the state.

The concern is also personal: His wife is a librarian in the district, and he has two children who attend district schools, going into the eighth and ninth grades.

In anticipation of reopening, Bishop said he has spent $250,000 on preventive measures. He has purchased, among other things, face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, face shields, gloves, gowns and thermometers.

The district will recommend that students, teachers and staff all wear masks, but, he said, “we realize that in a classroom full of kindergartners, there might be one or two who don’t keep a mask on.”

And there would be times when it could be difficult for teachers to do their job with a mask on.

“Should a teacher wear a face shield or mask when teaching? There are certain things, like reading or speech, when a student needs to see a teacher’s mouth,” he said. “Every student wants to see their teacher smile at them. It’s that nonverbal kind of cue and positive reinforcement that doesn’t happen if a person is wearing a mask.”

He is replacing some water fountains with bottle fillers so children can’t put their mouths on the dispenser while drinking.

He is buying single-student desks to replace tables in classrooms that would not allow for social distancing of six feet, as recommended by the CDC.

He is purchasing Plexiglass shields to put in strategic places, computers for students who don’t have them, and wireless hotspots for families who don’t have Internet access. And he has extended his custodial service contract to provide enhanced cleaning, with additional staff inside school buildings.

But his immediate problem is money. He — like most other superintendents — doesn’t have enough.

Bishop and other superintendents have been saying for months that they need a lot more money to do what health experts say they have to do to reopen school buildings, which all school leaders would prefer to do if they could do it safely.

He said his district was allocated nearly $150,000 in federal funding from the March coronavirus aid legislation passed by Congress, but needs more.

There is no new money to hire more staff — such as social workers and counselors — to meet the physical and emotional needs of students who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Bishop said he recently talked with guidance counselors and his administrative team on the need to be prepared for anything when school resumes.

“We need to expect pretty much anything,” he said. “Students have been home in Virginia since mid-March. We don’t have any idea what’s happened in those homes.

“As parents are fired, laid off and food insecurities persist — all of those things cause kids trauma. It can affect anybody; it does not discriminate. Or they could have had a family member pass away from the coronavirus. A parent could have been infected and become violently ill.

“All of those things cause trauma, and we’re not going to know who those children are until they come back. And perhaps a student we didn’t have a significant concern about is suddenly exhibiting behaviors we are not prepared for.”

His chief goal is “always student safety and staff safety, because kids can’t learn if they don’t feel safe,” Bishop said.

Layered on top of those anxieties were President Trump’s demand that all schools open fully and the threat to withhold funding from districts that don’t. But Trump did not mention providing new financial support to districts. Congress is working on new legislation to give more money to school districts, though the exact amount is unclear.

Bishop said Trump’s comments were disconcerting. “The best way to describe my feelings about it is that we have people who haven’t spent time in classrooms in years who are telling us that we have to open schools in the midst of a pandemic.” he said. “That was my initial thought. My second thought was that the federal government has little to no control of local education.”

“I was taken aback by the comments,” Bishop said. “To then threaten school districts by saying you are going to withhold federal funds … Most of those federal dollars go to fund schools and service students who are often times in poverty, and are most often minority students and where resources are already a challenge. So it seemed to be misinformed.