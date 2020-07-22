* Inadequate mechanical heating and cooling systems and controls (where schools have them) are not optimized to mitigate the spread of the virus by increasing the circulation of fresh air and maximizing filtration of indoor air;

* Windows can’t open to increase the fresh air in classrooms and offices without significant repairs or upgrades;

* Washing hands can’t be required because bathrooms are in such poor condition and in some cases, have sinks that are completely inoperable;

* Physical distancing won’t be supported by adapting common spaces to become classrooms with minor space and furniture modifications;

* Outdoor learning isn’t possible because the district can’t supply shade, acoustic supports, seating, or the safety or security measures to use this healthy option where outdoor space and climate make this possible; and

* Outdoor play and recreation areas aren’t able to support requirements for physical distancing.