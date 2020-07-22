“The children and staff returning to schools serving low-income communities are far more likely to be in old and severely deteriorated buildings that are woefully unprepared to operate safely during this health crisis,” the letter says. “Many of these schools in high-poverty communities educate children from families who are essential workers … These schools and communities are often where broadband and virtual schooling are most deficient.”
The condition of America’s school buildings and the threat failing systems pose to health and safety have been given little attention in the national debate about how to reopen schools for the 2020-21 academic year during the pandemic.
According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report released last month, more than half of all U.S. public schools need to update or replace multiple systems or features. And it said failure to address poor mechanical, plumbing, electrical, roof, windows and other systems and components could pose health and safety problems for everyone inside.
The report said that heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems were the ones most in need of repair, affecting at least 36,000 school buildings nationwide. Guidance for safe reopening of schools from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that ventilation systems should work properly.
BASIC’s letter to Congress says without fixing these systems, students and staff will return to schools where:
* Inadequate mechanical heating and cooling systems and controls (where schools have them) are not optimized to mitigate the spread of the virus by increasing the circulation of fresh air and maximizing filtration of indoor air;* Windows can’t open to increase the fresh air in classrooms and offices without significant repairs or upgrades;* Washing hands can’t be required because bathrooms are in such poor condition and in some cases, have sinks that are completely inoperable;* Physical distancing won’t be supported by adapting common spaces to become classrooms with minor space and furniture modifications;* Outdoor learning isn’t possible because the district can’t supply shade, acoustic supports, seating, or the safety or security measures to use this healthy option where outdoor space and climate make this possible; and* Outdoor play and recreation areas aren’t able to support requirements for physical distancing.
The coalition — made up of education and civic organizations as well as unions and other nonprofits — has been pushing for Congress to approve legislation passed by the House that would authorize $100 billion to fix long-standing school infrastructure needs. But, the letter said, “the covid-19 pandemic and the urgent need to reopen and operate schools safely, requires an additional and immediate appropriation for emergency repair funds.”
The $10 billion being immediately sought by BASIC would provide an average of about $700,000 per targeted school to ensure a safe reopening.
“In addition to funds needed for immediate covid-19 emergency facilities repairs, all schools in the poorest conditions will need to respond to work orders for better ventilation, roof leaks, flaking lead paint, friable asbestos, steam leaks, plumbing leaks, electrical shorts, moldy ceiling tiles, pest infestations, and broken doors and locks,” the letter says.
“These facilities deficiencies do not go away because there is a pandemic. In fact, the urgency to fix these issues actually becomes more dire during a health pandemic, as these deficiencies actually make it dangerous for individuals, especially children, to be in.”
Here’s the full letter: