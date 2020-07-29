The guidelines, which were sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), detail a string of safety measures schools that want to reopen for in-person learning should take, including:

Staggering start times for students to keep the number of children low inside classrooms

Keeping kids in cohorts throughout the school day

Enforcing strict handwashing requirements; disinfecting classroom surfaces every day

Ensuring that ventilation systems for classrooms are “in optical working order”

Keeping children and teachers six feet apart in classrooms and during outdoor activities

Barring any activities in which students face each other

“[W]e now ask that the state and school systems help lower the risk to our children as much as possible once in-person school does begin, based on sound and proven epidemiological principle of preventing respiratory virus spread,” the guidance says.

“In the absence of robust and rapid diagnostic testing for schools, the major tools for disease mitigation are personal (social) distancing, mask usage, strict hand hygiene, fomite prevention on surfaces (enhanced cleaning measures), and proper room ventilation," it says.

DeSantis, a supporter of President Trump, has been pushing public schools to reopen fully, five days a week for all students even as coronavirus rates skyrocketed in the state, though has allowed for some flexibility by districts.

In southern Florida, which has the highest coronavirus rates in the state, districts had planned on hybrid models of schooling — students in buildings some days and at home other days — but are going virtual for the start of the school year. Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools both made that decision, as did Orange County in the center of the state.

In Duval County, where the Republican National Convention was set to be staged in August before Trump canceled it last week, the ABC affiliate Fire Coast News reported that Warren Jones, chairman of the Duval County School Board District 5, said this week he was planning to ask the Florida Department of Education for permission to start the school year entirely online, but then realized that “we can’t, realistically, get the computers to the students in time for school to start."

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on how schools can reopen safely for the 2020-2021 school year, giving little attention to the risks and instead focusing on why students return to classrooms. The Washington Post reported that some of the guidance was edited in the White House, where President Trump has been pushing for schools to reopen and threatened to withhold federal funding if they don’t (even though he can’t unilaterally do that).

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued its own guidance on reopening schools amid the pandemic, and Trump used the document to bolster his campaign to force schools to open. The guidance said that school districts should have as their goal getting students back to campuses this fall for their health — it was not an endorsement of Trump’s call.

Not long after issuing the guidelines, the academy joined with three other education groups in issuing a statement saying that only health concerns should dictate when schools open, not politicians. And last week, Sean O’Leary, an infectious-disease pediatrician and vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Infectious Diseases, testified at a congressional hearing and reinforced both that it is best for children to be back in classrooms but that safety has to take precedent.

Now, the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has weighed in with its own “white paper” that was sent by Paul Robinson, president of the chapter, to DeSantis on Wednesday. It says in part that recent data suggests that people ages 10-19 can spread the coronavirus to adults and others at rates similar to adults, and that should be taken into consideration when making plans for older students.

“This new data has implications for junior high and high school settings,” it says. “Schools should strongly consider mandatory masks and distancing as well as on-line and hybrid learning plans to lessen potential exposures during local disease spikes and increasing positive case testing rates. The exact plan should be developed by each local school district in consultation with local pediatricians, family physicians, epidemiologists, and infectious disease specialists.”