Now, her relationship with Dream Center and tactics to assist the company are placing Jones, the principal deputy undersecretary, in the hot seat.

“Jones’ and the department’s responses to me and other members of Congress about the extent of her involvement in Dream Center’s accreditation misrepresentation were false,” Durbin said in a statement Friday. “She must resign immediately.”

The Education Department said Jones “has no plans to resign.” The agency has fiercely defended Jones’s actions, saying she was trying to ensure that students could transfer and complete their degrees as Dream Center prepared to wind down its colleges. Accreditation of those schools was key to making that happen.

“Perhaps someone should look into the extraordinary lengths the senator went to in order to pressure [the Higher Learning Commission] into making sure these two schools lost accreditation,” said Eli Mansour, a spokesman for the Education Department. “Remember every other school involved in this transaction, and every other accreditor involved in this transaction, got this right for students. The only two issues were with schools accredited by HLC in Senator Durbin’s home state.”

Durbin’s office said the senator never asked the accreditor to take a specific action other than to look into the concerns he raised about Dream Center’s acquisition of the schools.

Joe LaPaille, a spokesman for Durbin, said: “Compare that to Diane Jones’s multiple private text messages and phone calls pressuring HLC on behalf of a for-profit company lying to students about their accreditation — interactions which she misrepresented to Congress — and I think it’s clear who ‘got this right for students.’ ”

Durbin, a longtime critic of predatory for-profit colleges, was among the first members of Congress to sound alarms about Dream Center’s 2017 purchase of the chain of for-profit schools. The Los Angeles company, an arm of a Christian nonprofit, had no higher education experience but won the support of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Dream Center needed the blessing of the department and several accrediting agencies, including the Higher Learning Commission. As a condition of its approval, the commission downgraded the accreditation of two Art Institute campuses until they could improve the quality of instruction. The presidents of those schools signed off on the arrangement, which the department was aware of, according to documents obtained by the House committee.

The commission instructed Dream Center in January 2018 to inform its students that the two Art Institutes were no longer accredited, but the company waited until June 2018 to do so, according to documents. Students kept enrolling, earning credits and degrees that were rendered worthless by the loss of accreditation.

The Education Department continued to provide students nearly $11 million in loans, even though for-profit colleges must be fully accredited to participate in federal student aid programs. To rectify the problem, the department in May 2018 retroactively designated the schools as nonprofits effective Jan. 20, 2018, the date they lost their accreditation, according to letters obtained by the House committee.

But Dream Center still needed the blessing of the commission for the credits and degrees it conferred to students during the lapse in accreditation to have value. Without that seal of approval, those degrees and credits would be worthless.

“Under Secretary Jones … went to extraordinary lengths to try to rescue this now-defunct company at the expense of students and taxpayers,” Durbin said.

In June 2018, Jones, a former lobbyist for for-profit colleges, reached out to the commission to discuss the possibility of backdating accreditation for the two schools to January 2018, according to documents.

The commission had a policy that prohibited retroactive accreditation beyond 30 days, and six months had passed since the two Art Institute campuses were last accredited. It also thought such a reversal would violate Education Department rules, which career staff members at the agency confirmed before Jones began her campaign.

The principal deputy undersecretary told commission officials that the department was updating its policy and assured them that she would provide cover if they reversed their position on the two schools, according to documents. The accreditor refused.

In response, the Education Department accused the commission of failing to clearly explain to Dream Center the consequences of the downgrade. Earlier this month, the department recommended that an independent advisory board within the federal agency ban the commission from accrediting new schools for a year. That advisory board voted down the recommendation this week, though Deputy Secretary Mitchell Zais can overrule the panel.