Robert Barnette, president of the Hanover County NAACP, issued a scathing statement (see in full below) saying that reinstalling the Confederate names shortly before the new school year begins “reflects an ongoing hostility to African American students and is antithetical to the values of morality and equality.”
Last month, the Hanover School Board voted 4 to 3 to rename Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School amid protests of racial injustice locally and nationwide following the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.
After the vote, signs and banners with the names were removed, but that angered several members of the county’s Board of Supervisors. This week, the school board announced that the names of the Confederate leaders would be put back up while it works through the renaming process. The board’s statement said in part:
The names and changing of the names at each school have been an extremely sensitive issue to many Hanoverians. The School Board recognizes that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer. Just as there is an ongoing process for determining the new names of these schools, the School Board is asking staff to present a formalized process for the removal of the current names that includes signage and various articles located throughout the schools and campuses.”
Norman Sulser, one of the school board members who voted against changing the names of the schools, said in a statement that the district schools superintendent, Michael Gill, “removed the school signs the day after the board voted, without approval of the school board and without informing the school board members of his intentions to remove the school signs,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Barnette said that the July vote to remove the names encouraged the community to believe that “students would finally be able to attend schools that did not glorify a deeply prejudiced past. We were hopeful the community could proceed on a path toward justice, reconciliation and healing.”
Now, he said, he will continue to pursue a legal case in court to get the names removed.
The fight in the community over the Confederate names has been going on for years. In 2018, the board voted 5 to 2 to keep the names, at which time Barnette filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the names violate the constitutional rights of African American students. The lawsuit was dismissed this past May.
Here’s the school board’s statement explaining why it was returning the signage with Confederate names to the schools:
Hanover County School Board Clarifies Transition Process for School NamesASHLAND, Va. – Under the directive of the Hanover County School Board, school division staff will be temporarily re-installing the primary signage at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School for a brief period of time while school division administration works through the transition process for renaming the schools.The names and changing of the names at each school have been an extremely sensitive issue to many Hanoverians. The School Board recognizes that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer. Just as there is an ongoing process for determining the new names of these schools, the School Board is asking staff to present a formalized process for the removal of the current names that includes signage and various articles located throughout the schools and campuses.In response to the School Board’s action taken during the July 14th meeting, staff will present a plan to the School Board at the August 11th meeting to address the various aspects of the school name removal activities and the process for updating facilities to reflect the change in names.The committees assigned to bring a new name recommendation to the School Board for each school are currently being formed. The School Board plans to vote on the new names for both schools at the October 2020 meeting.
And here’s the statement from the NAACP’s Barnette:
HANOVER NAACP STATEMENT ON THE SCHOOL BOARD’S DECISION TO RETURN CONFEDERATE NAMES TO SCHOOL BUILDINGSThe Hanover County NAACP is appalled by the Hanover County School Board’s apparent about-face on removing Confederate names from Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The announcement today that the School Board has directed school staff to reinstall signs bearing Confederate names undermines our confidence in the School Board’s commitment to bringing the community together.We had been encouraged when, just weeks ago, a majority of the School Board voted to change the names, and the names were removed from the schools. The Hanover County NAACP, and the broader community, were hopeful that by the start of the new school year, students would finally be able to attend schools that did not glorify a deeply prejudiced past. We were hopeful the community could proceed on a path toward justice, reconciliation, and healing.Instead, the School Board has apparently succumbed to pressure from the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, members of which have declared their intention to reverse the name change. Reinstalling the Confederate names at the schools just one month before the start of the school year reflects an ongoing hostility to African American students and is antithetical to the values of morality and equality. The School Board claims to be committed to creating an environment that is safe and supportive of all students. During a time when the nation is confronting the consequences of racial inequity, reinstalling names that were adopted for the stated purpose of honoring and celebrating the Confederacy is unconscionable.On the basis of the vote to change the name, the Hanover County NAACP voluntarily delayed pursuit of the constitutional claims it brought on behalf of its members in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. We will delay no longer. We regret that the School Board has decided to waste addition taxpayer funds clinging to the past rather than helping students move forward. We remain confident in the strength of our legal case and the righteousness of the cause and will pursue all legal options to ensure the name change happens without delay.Submitted by Robert N. Barnette Jr., Hanover County President For more information please contact, Robert Barnette (804) 647-7087, r.barnette55@gmail