The infections validate concerns in Georgia and around the country that crowded conditions in the nation’s K-12 schools could facilitate virus transmission as the new academic year begins. Young people develop severe infections at far lower rates than adults, but experts warn they could be vectors for infecting more vulnerable populations, such as older relatives in the same household.

Carmona said custodial workers were cleaning and disinfecting the school building daily — a practice that offers only marginal protections against the virus, which primarily spreads through person-to-person contact, not from contaminated surfaces.

“The health and well-being of our staff and students remains our highest priority," Carmona said, “and we are continuing to adjust and improve our protocols for in-person instruction to make our school the safest possible learning environment.”

A representative for the Paulding County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The school of more than 2,000 in Dallas, Ga., was thrown into the national spotlight last week when students posted images on social media showing seas of students milling through the halls between classes.

The school district suspended two students who shared the images, prompting another wave of negative attention from critics who said administrators were silencing them. Administrators reversed the suspensions on Friday following the backlash.

Lynne Watters, the mother of one of the students, said her daughter would be able to return to school Monday with her disciplinary record unblemished. “The principal just said that they were very sorry for any negative attention that this has brought upon her," Watters said in a text message, “and that in the future they would like for her to come to the administration with any safety concerns she has.”

Officials have continually sought to downplay concerns generated by images of the crowded corridors.

On Wednesday, Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Otott told parents in a letter that while the photo “does not look good,” the conditions were permissible under the Georgia Department of Education’s health recommendations.

The superintendent also misleadingly cited a state health department document listing the different ways people can become infected with the coronavirus. He claimed that exposure occurs after “Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes” but omitted other factors such as being coughed on that can cause the virus to spread faster and more directly.