He asked that all students — those living on and off campus — stay in their homes as much as possible in early September.

“It is our fervent hope and expectation that we will resume in-person and blended instruction on September 14,” Pines wrote. “At the same time, the health of our university community and slowing the spread of COVID-19 must remain our continuing and unwavering priorities.”

Graduate instruction and research activities are expected to continue as planned.

The school is one of many locally and nationally to pivot abruptly to a new reopening plan for undergraduates amid the pandemic.

Last week, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore announced a shift to virtual instruction for the fall and urged students to stay home.

Pines acknowledged that many students want to know if they should return to campus, and that it was a complex question. All students, faculty and staff must get a coronavirus test before coming to U-Md. and students will be tested again on campus, he said. Students must remain at home until they receive negative test results.