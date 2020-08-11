In his remarks before the board, Jeck cited insurmountable staffing challenges — including four empty school nurse jobs, 20 bus driver vacancies and the fact that only 130 substitute teachers were available for in-person teaching, compared with 354 the previous year.

As a result, Jeck said, “it is my belief that we cannot provide high-quality face-to-face instruction for the vast majority of our students.”

Still, a small number of children will receive in-person teaching under the new plan, including students with disabilities. The school system also is examining ways it can offer face-to-face teaching for kindergarten through second grade, according to Jeck.

Fauquier, although late in joining the online-only education bandwagon, is far from alone: Over the past two months, every major public school system in the Washington area has opted for all-virtual instruction. Defying pressure from the Trump administration to reopen as normal, most superintendents have pointed to rising coronavirus cases locally and nationally as a compelling reason to keep campuses closed.

D.C. Public Schools chose an all-virtual start in late July, a scenario city leaders did everything they could to avoid. In Maryland, nearly all of the 24 public school systems have announced they will start the school year with remote learning, according to a state Department of Education spokeswoman. The lone holdout is in southern Maryland’s St. Mary’s County, which has not yet chosen the path forward.

In Virginia, a small number of districts, many in the southern, more rural and sparsely populated portion — such as Amelia County Public Schools — are still planning to offer face-to-face instruction. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has left reopening decisions to local school leaders.

Some school systems, such as that of Fauquier County, had originally planned to offer a mix of in-person and online education. They are now scrambling to improve the quality of virtual classes ahead of the first day of the semester, which will come in late August or early September in most places. Unfortunately, education experts warn, the time and attention school officials gave to strategizing for in-person teaching all summer means school systems nationwide are unprepared for the second round of virtual school.

Fauquier had created detailed plans for its blend of online and in-person school. These guidelines, which spanned 88 pages, said students would not be allowed to use lockers, recommended that students eat lunch in the cafeteria “as long as social distancing is possible” and suggested creating “outdoor classrooms” whenever the weather permitted it.

In late July, Fauquier Schools launched an online registration portal that let families choose between a hybrid learning program or an entirely virtual option. As of Aug. 10, a majority of the student body — roughly 68 percent — had selected the hybrid option, according to a schools news release. Thirty-three percent chose virtual, and the rest had not made a selection.

In an earlier July survey, only 12 percent of students had said virtual was their top choice for the fall. The sudden jump in interest over the course of four weeks created staffing challenges for the schools, Jeck told the school board Monday.

Although at least 2,860 students had chosen the virtual option, just 37 teachers were available to teach that entire population. Similarly, 395 students with disabilities had requested the online-only option, but only five special-education teachers were available to teach them remotely — and for the 136 “English as a second language” (ESL) students who had asked for virtual instruction, no teachers were available.

Adding to these difficulties, two employees at a Fauquier County elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the month.

The Fauquier Education Association, a group representing teachers in the county, celebrated the decision to go virtual-only on social media.

“After many long weeks planning and working toward the Hybrid plan it became apparent that our school system was not ready and accurately funded,” the association said in a statement on Twitter. “We also believe that our county’s recent outbreak in one of our schools” — referring to the two positive cases at an elementary school — “was a shocking revelation to many.”

The association warned there would be challenges going forward, including reaching children with disabilities and ensuring that all students have adequate access to the Internet and devices on which they can complete their schoolwork. School districts everywhere have asked for federal funding — up to $200 billion — to facilitate the reopening and virtual-learning processes, but Congress is not close to a compromise on relevant legislation, and the money is unlikely to come anytime soon.

But the association promised it would help member teachers overcome these obstacles, among others in the months to come.

“We can … dive into our work with a renewed energy knowing that our needs for safety have been met,” the union said in its statement. “We believe you will continue to go above and beyond and expand your skills as an educator this year in ways many of us never thought possible!”

The first day of school in Fauquier is scheduled for Aug. 24.