Kids around the world are back in school while the world waits for vaccines for covid-19 — and the pictures below show different classroom settings and the level of protective measures taken.

Some classes are outside. Others are indoors. Some have a few students in each classroom; others a lot, right next to each other. Some schools have constructed individual pods for students to play in, and/or sealed off every desk with protective barriers and installed sinks outside classrooms for students to wash their hands during the day.

In a number of countries, covid-19 cases have been lowered with government policies that required quarantine, mask-wearing and other stringent safety measures. That’s not the case in the United States, where President Trump left it to states to decide on their own school reopening policies and covid-19 rates are soaring in many places.

One country recently closed down its schools and announced that the entire school year would be repeated. In Kenya, schools closed down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. George Magoha, the education secretary of Kenya, recently told the National Assembly Education Committee that schools would stay closed and may not open again in January, when the new school year usually starts, Citizen Digital reported.

Here are some pictures of schools and classes from around the world, with details in the captions:

THAILAND
SRINGAR, INDIAN-CONTROLLED KASHMIR
GERMANY
INDONESIA
MYANMAR
SHATI REFUGEE CAMP, GAZA CITY
BRAZIL
COLOMBIA
HAITI
NIGERIA
UNITED STATES