In a number of countries, covid-19 cases have been lowered with government policies that required quarantine, mask-wearing and other stringent safety measures. That’s not the case in the United States, where President Trump left it to states to decide on their own school reopening policies and covid-19 rates are soaring in many places.
One country recently closed down its schools and announced that the entire school year would be repeated. In Kenya, schools closed down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. George Magoha, the education secretary of Kenya, recently told the National Assembly Education Committee that schools would stay closed and may not open again in January, when the new school year usually starts, Citizen Digital reported.
Here are some pictures of schools and classes from around the world, with details in the captions: