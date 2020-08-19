As a result, younger people who are less likely to have severe complications than older people are being sought out as poll workers, as this NPR story reports.

AD

This post takes that idea another step: how about letting high school students to work at the polls? Not only would it be useful for the election but it would be a useful hands-on civics lesson for kids. This was written by James Harvey, executive director of the National Superintendents Roundtable, a nonprofit organization that brings together school district superintendents to support best practices, innovation and an exchange of ideas.

By James Harvey

Within weeks, American voters will begin casting ballots in what the late Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Theodore H. White once called “the most awesome transfer of power in the world”—a presidential election.

AD

AD

What’s that, you say? The election isn’t until Nov. 3? Quite right. But dozens of states and the District of Columbia permit voting in person and by mail days and weeks before the official election date. Eight states —Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming — open the process 40 or more days in advance of the official date, with Minnesota and South Dakota taking pride of place by accepting votes 46 days in advance.

These advance ballots mark the beginning of the process that White revered as a “binding secular religion,” a sort of civic sacrament in which individual Americans in the privacy of their homes or voting booths mark their ballots.

Across the nation — from New York City, rural Maine and the coastal Carolinas, through the suburbs of Atlanta, the wheat fields of Kansas and South Dakota, the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, and the sprawling megalopolis of Los Angeles, to Alaska and Hawaii — Americans exercise a hard-won right to reward incumbent city counselors, state legislators, governors, and presidents with another term in office or to put the incumbents out on the street by transferring power to their successors. Every American election, said White, summons voters to weigh the past against the future.

AD

AD

This awesome ritual threatens to become derailed in 2020.

Older poll workers worried about covid-19

Even in a year when early voting is likely to set new records, physical polling places remain essential to the election process. General elections demand the greatest staffing and depend on some 600,000 poll workers at more than 200,000 polling places across the nation.

Poll workers are often thought of as the linchpin of democracy. These are non-partisan or at least bi-partisan temporary jobs, filled by people who take a few hours training, set up voting equipment the night before the election, check voter ID’s, distribute ballots, and help the elderly or voters with disabilities cast their ballots.

AD

The 2016 general election actually called for more than 900,000 poll workers, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. There’s the rub. In the 2018 election, according to the Commission, 58 percent of poll workers were 61 or older. The Pew Research Center reports that 27 percent of poll workers that year were, in fact, 71 or older.

AD

The pandemic threatens all of this. More than half of poll workers are right in the target age group for high risk of covid-19. This year, reports indicate that a shortage of poll workers created significant problems during primary season as older precinct workers worried about becoming infected during the pandemic. Wisconsin had to call out the National Guard to fill vacant poll worker positions during its April primary, according to the Election Assistance Commission, which also reported that while about one third of jurisdictions typically report difficulty finding poll workers, that number shot up to 70% in 2018.

Election officials are eying the 2020 general election nervously, wondering whether they will have sufficient numbers of poll workers to function properly, or whether polling places will need to be consolidated to meet the supply of volunteers.

AD

High school students can play a role

AD

Here’s where high school students can play a role. Most states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, require poll workers to be registered voters— that is, a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old who meets the state’s residency requirements. Youth poll worker programs provide an exception: 46 states and the District of Columbia permit youth under the age of 18 to serve as poll workers. Alabama last year became the latest state to join the parade encouraging students to participate as poll workers.

Requirements and ages vary from state to state. But, when all is said and done it is clear that in all 56 states and territories, 18-year-olds properly registered can serve as poll workers and in 46 states, students as young as 15 or 16 can work at the polls.

AD

Benefits

Quite apart from the value of young people filling empty slots, existing youth poll worker programs demonstrate that young people, often thought of as “digital natives,” are excellent additions to precinct polling sites as they take to electronic polling books and machines like ducks to water. In many states, youth poll workers do the same job as adults.

AD

But there’s another benefit. Distressingly, only about 58 percent of voting-eligible adults cast a ballot in 2016. Voting among individuals aged 18-24 and 25-34 was even lower — 43 percent and 53 percent, respectively. Engaging teenagers in the very basics of American democratic processes is likely to drive those numbers up. Politics is not a spectator sport; like football, it requires contact. What better way to be introduced to American democracy than to be in on the ground floor helping tens of millions of citizens give voice to their convictions? Writing for the Associated Press, John Minchillo quotes the Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose who likes to tell young people, “Help us defend democracy.”

AD

It’s important to understand that this is about civics, not partisan politics. Without poll workers, local election officials cannot open polling places. This is the very basic boiler-room work that serves democracy, not partisan ends.

A role for school districts

AD

So, what should school leaders, board members, superintendents, and principals do to advance this fundamental work of democracy?

Working under guidelines developed by statewide election offices, county and city election officials hire temporary part-time employees to staff polling places during early voting and on election day. School leaders can encourage high school social science departments to reach out to local election officials to explore how high school students can become part of the great secular religion celebrated by White.

AD

Can they serve as interns helping manage ballots received by mail starting in about a month? What training will they need? What training will they need to work at the polls on election day? How many hours will they be expected to work? What supervision will they receive? In turn, the district should be prepared to offer generous community service credits to students who step up to the challenge of helping their neighbors exercise their sovereign right to vote.

AD

American democracy is a living thing. It requires tending. The nation was not handed to us as a finished product. As Benjamin Franklin reminded us, democracy is really a set of tools we can use to recreate the polity anew as the nation changes.

On leaving the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Franklin was asked what sort of government the delegates had created. His answer: "A republic, if you can keep it."