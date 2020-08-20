On Wednesday, N.C. State had announced two new clusters at two sorority houses on campus, with a total of 13 cases. On Thursday, Randy Woodson, the chancellor, announced that undergraduate classes would be held online-only, beginning Monday.

“In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates,” he wrote in a statement announcing the pivot. "We’re seeing significant infections in Greek life, and at this time there have been another seven Greek houses that have been quarantined due to a number of additional positive cases.”

Five hundred students were in quarantine Thursday either because of positive tests or exposure, Woodson wrote, and the university is investigating additional possible off-campus clusters.

On Monday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the state flagship school with 30,000 students, abruptly changed to virtual instruction after testing revealed rapid spread of coronavirus.

It was just a week after classes started, leaving many students who had just unpacked scrambling to find new housing or move back home.

“It’s starting to feel like a ghost town,” said Stefano Dongowski, a 17-year-old freshman, with students moving out of his dorm at UNC. One of his friends had lugged a couch into the dorm, only to have to drag it back out. Others had gone all-out decorating their rooms, only to dismantle it all. His parents are coming Saturday to drive him home to Wilmington, Del., he said, and he got tested for covid-19 Wednesday as a precaution.