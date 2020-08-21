Those are the same terms Congress agreed upon in the last stimulus package. Lawmakers suspended education debt payments through Sept. 30 after the Trump administration in March gave borrowers the option of postponing payments for at least 60 days as the pandemic leveled the economy.

As the deadline approached and Congress was unable to reach an agreement on an extension, Trump stepped in earlier in the month. But the president’s order created more questions than gave answers about how the suspension would be applied. And by giving borrowers the option of halting their payments, rather than making it automatic, and ignoring the treatment of loans in default, consumer advocates worried that many would fall through the cracks.

AD

AD

On Friday, the department addressed many of those concerns, though others remain. Chief among them is that the order still excludes more than 7 million borrowers whose federal loans are held by private companies or universities.

For borrowers with loans in the department’s portfolio, they can continue making payments on their debt to pay it off faster, though they are under no obligation to do so. Collections on defaulted, federally held loans are still halted, and any borrower with defaulted federal loans whose wages are being garnished will receive a refund.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, students can continue their education and borrowers can enjoy relief from some of the financial stress many may be facing due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement Friday. “We want everyone to be focused on a safe return to full-time learning.”

AD

AD

The department is working with its student loan servicing companies to get the word out about the terms of the extension.

The Education Department has had trouble executing some elements of the student loan moratorium. Tens of thousands of borrowers were still having their paychecks shorted to repay past-due student loans months after the order went into effect. The department blamed the delay on employers failing to take action to end involuntary collection, despite calls and emails from the agency.