Loughlin and Giannulli are among the best-known parents caught in the investigation known as Operation Varsity Blues. In March 2019, federal prosecutors announced charges against them and others in connection with a corrupt college admissions counselor named William “Rick” Singer. He has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other crimes and is cooperating in the investigation.
U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, whose chambers are in a Boston courthouse, held the sentencing hearing through a Zoom videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gorton ordered Giannulli to surrender to prison authorities in November. The judge also sentenced him to two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service under an agreement that Giannulli negotiated with prosecutors.
Gorton castigated Giannulli for what he called a “breathtaking fraud.” He added: “You are an informed, smart, successful businessman. You certainly did know better. ... You have no excuse for your crime, and that makes it all the more blameworthy.”
Giannulli, 57, of Los Angeles, said he deeply regretted the harm his actions had caused his family. “I take full responsibility,” he said.
He was the 21st parent to be sentenced in the scandal, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. In all, 55 people have been charged.