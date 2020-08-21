Falwell’s departure from the helm of the prominent evangelical Christian university founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., follows a series of scandals and actions that have drawn controversy. The leave was announced on Aug. 7 after Falwell posted and then deleted a photo of himself with a woman he said was his wife’s assistant, with his pants and her shorts unzipped and bellies showing. Falwell held a drink he joked in the post was “black water.”

Liberty code forbids students from drinking alcohol, bans sexual content in entertainment and sexual relations outside heterosexual marriage, and calls for students to use “common sense guidelines to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”

Falwell’s 2017 compensation was more than $1 million, according to the most recent tax returns publicly available.

On Thursday, 50 alumni pastors sent a letter to the board calling for a new president at Liberty, saying that a pattern of actions and Falwell’s distancing of himself from the responsibility of being a spiritual leader has made clear that a change is needed. “LU needs a Godly, spiritual leader as its president and chancellor,” they wrote, “a leader whose life is characterized by integrity and character whether personal or public. As you decide the future of Liberty’s leadership, you have our prayers. We ask you to prioritize our alma mater’s mission to Train Champions for Christ and provide the students with the spiritual leadership needed to fulfill our high calling.”

On Friday, the board’s new acting chairman, Allen McFarland, a pastor in Virginia and a longtime adjunct professor in the School of Divinity at Liberty, opened with a prayer and a Bible devotional. The board then moved to clarify the terms of Falwell’s leave, and to emphasize the need to reaffirm the school’s values.

The full board endorsed the the executive committee’s action earlier this month to place Falwell on indefinite leave of absence. “Falwell may not act as President, use any powers of the University president, and may not communicate with employees to manage, direct, or interfere with the operations of the University,” the university announced in its news release.

The board confirmed the terms of longtime board member and acting president Jerry Prevo’s compensation, according to the school, and specified that “Falwell may be called upon by Prevo for consultation and background information.”

Prevo, for decades a prominent pastor and political force in Alaska, is viewed by many as someone deeply loyal to Falwell; he was close friends with his father. The board includes many allies of Jerry Falwell Sr., the late pastor and religious right televangelist who founded the massive Christian school and was revered for his faith and his vision for the university.

Prevo and Falwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Everyone was jubilant after the news that Falwell had been placed on indefinite leave of absence, said Mark Tinsley, who worked at Liberty about 15 years, serving as dean of the College of General Studies before he left. But when they learned Prevo would serve as acting president, he said, many worried. Instead of choosing a dean or another faculty member, or a respected leader from outside the university to fill the role, they chose an insider, he said. “It leads to suspicions that maybe Jerry’s not out.”

Earlier this month, Save71, a group of alumni, students and faculty, called for Falwell to be permanently replaced with a “responsible and virtuous Christian leader,” saying Falwell had damaged “the spiritual vitality, academic quality, and national reputation of Liberty University.”

But Falwell has also garnered praise for his leadership of the school, driving its rise from a visionary but small and debt-saddled school to a fast-growing campus with 85,000 students and political clout. In 2016, Falwell endorsed President Trump’s candidacy, giving evangelical credence and momentum to the campaign.

