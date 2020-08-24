School districts can now proceed to follow through on starting the 2020-21 school year as they want, according to the teachers union.

The Florida Education Department said it could not immediately comment on the decision.

The White House, where President Trump has been pushing districts to reopen schools and threatened to withhold federal funds if they didn’t (though he doesn’t have the power to do that unilaterally), said it would not comment on state matters.

Dodson said in his decision that the state did not take many important health considerations into consideration when it issued the order.

“It fails to mention consideration of community transmission rates, varying ages of students, or proper precautions,” he wrote. “What has been clearly established is there is no easy decision and opening schools will most likely increase covid-19 cases in Florida.”

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs had established that the order was being “applied arbitrarily across Florida.” He sided with the plaintiffs, granting a preliminary injunction against the order and striking down parts of it as unconstitutional.

The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is an ally of the president’s, has for months been pushing districts to reopen. On July 6, Cororan issued an issue requiring that school districts reopen school buildings, though it gave a few districts in south Florida, which had extremely high covid-19 rates, permission to start the 2020-21 school year remotely.

Other districts that wanted to start remotely were not given approval, including Hillsborough County, which was threatened by the DeSantis administration with the loss of nearly $200 million if it carried out its plan to open remotely.

The lawsuit said that Corcoran’s order was unconstitutional because it threatened the safety of schools by conditioning funding on reopening school buildings by the end of August, regardless of the dangers posed by the pandemic. The suit also said the order was “arbitrary” and “capricious” on its face and application.

The state responded, saying the order was a reasonable exercise of emergency powers by the DeSantis administration that balanced the constitutional rights of students to a public education against the risk of harm during the pandemic. It also said that states had submitted reopening plans that included the opening of school campuses, and that showed the districts wanted to proceed that way.

Dodson didn’t accept that reasoning, saying that districts had no choice but to open buildings because of the order.