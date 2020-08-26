As of Wednesday, nearly half of these schools were teaching primarily or fully online. Just over a quarter were teaching primarily in person. That is a sign of the extraordinary disruption the pandemic has wreaked in education throughout the United States. Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has so far killed at least 175,000 Americans.
The source of this data is the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, which is tracking the pandemic response at schools around the country. The chart will be updated as information emerges about schools that have switched teaching methods.
School
State
Teaching method
Fall start
Auburn U.
Ala.
Hybrid
Aug. 17
U. of Alabama
Ala.
Primarily in person
Aug. 19
U. of Alaska at Anchorage
Alaska
Primarily online
Aug. 24
U. of Alaska at Fairbanks
Alaska
Hybrid
Aug. 24
Arizona State U. at Tempe
Ariz.
Hybrid
Aug. 20
U. of Arizona
Ariz.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Arkansas State U.
Ark.
Primarily in person
Aug. 25
U. of Arkansas
Ark.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
U. of California at Berkeley
Calif.
Primarily online
Aug. 26
UCLA
Calif.
Primarily online
Sept. 28
U. of Colorado at Boulder
Colo.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Colorado School of Mines
Colo.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
Central Connecticut State U.
Conn.
Primarily online
Aug. 26
U. of Connecticut
Conn.
Primarily online
Aug. 31
Delaware State U.
Del.
Hybrid
Aug. 25
U. of Delaware
Del.
Primarily online
Sept. 1
U. of the District of Columbia
D.C.
Primarily online
Sept. 8
Florida State U.
Fla.
Hybrid
Aug. 24
U. of Florida
Fla.
Primarily online
Aug. 31
Georgia Inst. of Technology
Ga.
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Georgia
Ga.
Primarily in person
Aug. 20
U. of Hawaii at Hilo
Hawaii
Primarily online
Aug. 24
U. of Hawaii at Manoa
Hawaii
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Idaho State U.
Idaho
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Idaho
Idaho
Primarily in person
Aug. 31
U. of Illinois at Chicago
Ill.
Primarily online
Aug. 26
U. of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Ill.
Hybrid
Aug. 24
Indiana University at Bloomington
Ind.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Purdue U.
Ind.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
Iowa State U.
Iowa
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Iowa
Iowa
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
Kansas State U.
Kan.
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Kansas
Kan.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
U. of Kentucky
Ky.
Primarily online
Aug. 17
U. of Louisville
Ky.
Primarily online
Aug. 17
Louisiana State U.
La.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Louisiana Tech U.
La.
Primarily in person
Aug. 31
U. of Maine at Farmington
Maine
Hybrid
Aug. 31
U. of Maine at Orono
Maine
To be determined
Aug. 31
U. of Maryland Baltimore County
Md.
Primarily online
Aug. 27
U. of Maryland at College Park
Md.
Primarily online
Aug. 31
U. of Massachusetts at Amherst
Mass.
Fully online
Aug. 24
U. of Massachusetts at Lowell
Mass.
Primarily online
Sept. 1
Michigan State U.
Mich.
Fully online
Sept. 2
U. of Michigan at Ann Arbor
Mich.
Hybrid
Aug. 31
U. of Minnesota at Duluth
Minn.
Hybrid
Aug. 31
U. of Minnesota at Twin Cities
Minn.
Hybrid
Aug. 31
Mississippi State U.
Miss.
Hybrid
Aug. 17
U. of Mississippi
Miss.
Hybrid
Aug. 24
Missouri U. of Science and Tech.
Mo.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
U. of Missouri
Mo.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Montana State U.
Mont.
Primarily online
Aug. 17
U. of Montana
Mont.
Primarily online
Aug. 19
U. of Nebraska at Lincoln
Neb.
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Nebraska at Omaha
Neb.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
U. of Nevada at Las Vegas
Nev.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
U. of Nevada at Reno
Nev.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
Plymouth State U.
N.H.
Hybrid
Aug. 24
U. of New Hampshire
N.H.
Primarily online
Aug. 31
Rutgers U. at New Brunswick
N.J.
Primarily online
Sept. 1
Rutgers U. at Newark
N.J.
Primarily online
Sept. 3
New Mexico State U.
N.M.
Hybrid
Aug. 19
U. of New Mexico
N.M.
Hybrid
Aug. 17
Stony Brook U.
N.Y.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
U. at Buffalo
N.Y.
Hybrid
Aug. 31
North Carolina State U.
N.C.
Fully online
Aug. 10
U. of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
N.C.
Fully online
Aug. 10
North Dakota State U.
N.D.
Hybrid
Aug. 24
U. of North Dakota
N.D.
To be determined
Aug. 24
Miami U. of Ohio
Ohio
Primarily online
Aug. 17
Ohio State U.
Ohio
Hybrid
Aug. 25
Oklahoma State U.
Okla.
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Oklahoma
Okla.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
Oregon State U.
Ore.
Primarily online
Sept. 23
U. of Oregon
Ore.
Primarily in person
Sept. 29
Pennsylvania State U.
Pa.
Hybrid
Aug. 24
U. of Pittsburgh
Pa.
Primarily online
Aug. 19
Rhode Island College
R.I.
Primarily online
Aug. 31
U. of Rhode Island
R.I.
Primarily in person
Sept. 9
Clemson U.
S.C.
Primarily online
Aug. 19
U. of South Carolina
S.C.
Primarily in person
Aug. 20
South Dakota State U.
S.D.
Hybrid
Aug. 19
U. of South Dakota
S.D.
Primarily in person
Aug. 19
U. of Memphis
Tenn.
Primarily in person
Aug. 17
U. of Tennessee
Tenn.
Hybrid
Aug. 19
Texas A&M U.
Tex.
Primarily in person
Aug. 19
U. of Texas at Austin
Tex.
Primarily online
Aug. 26
U. of Utah
Utah
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Utah State U.
Utah
Hybrid
Aug. 31
Castleton U.
Vt.
Fully online
Aug. 18
U. of Vermont
Vt.
Primarily in person
Aug. 31
College of William & Mary
Va.
Primarily online
Aug. 19
U. of Virginia
Va.
Primarily online
Aug. 25
U. of Washington
Wash.
Primarily online
Sept. 30
Washington State U.
Wash.
Primarily online
Aug. 24
Marshall U.
W.Va.
Primarily in person
Aug. 24
West Virginia U.
W.Va.
Primarily online
Aug. 26
U. of Wisconsin at Madison
Wis.
Primarily online
Sept. 2
U. of Wisconsin at Milwaukee
Wis.
Hybrid
Sept. 2
U. of Wyoming
Wyo.
Primarily online
Aug. 24