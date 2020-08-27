The study was undertaken after most of the schools around the world closed this past spring when covid-19 began to spread and turned into a pandemic. Almost all of the world’s 1.5 billion pre K-12 students were affected as governments rushed to provide remote learning with digital tools, television- and radio-based teaching, and paper packages taken home by students.
The report says that of the at least 31 percent of students who can’t be reached by digital or broadcast, almost half are in Eastern and Southern African — and more than 70 percent live in rural areas.
During the school closures, governments responded quickly to devise remote learning options for families, the study says, but only 60 percent of governments provided remote learning policies for pre-primary students.
Among the recommendations in the report to ensure that students can continue to learn during and after the pandemic:
- Democratize access to safe and secure remote learning for all children and young people. Remote learning programs need to be designed around modalities that are accessible to all children and adapted for households that do not have access to broadcast or digital media.
- Modernize the infrastructure and delivery methods used by education systems and produce accessible resources based on the national curriculum. These vital improvements will make education systems stronger and more robust and can enrich learning opportunities for all children — including the estimated 258 million who are out of school — whether schools are open or not.
- Identify the best combination of remote learning policies, develop and provide quality education content, and invest in infrastructure that will help reach marginalized children by supporting remote learning in remote and rural areas.
- Support and train teachers and parents to effectively manage remote ‘virtual’ classrooms and help children learn at home, at all levels of education including preprimary. Blended learning approaches that combine in-person and remote instruction will be critical.
- Address the social and gender norms that in many countries prevent children — especially girls — from using computers and online learning to their maximum potential. Invest in innovation that supports real-time monitoring of remote learning, including formative learning assessments.
Here’s the full report: