Democratize access to safe and secure remote learning for all children and young people. Remote learning programs need to be designed around modalities that are accessible to all children and adapted for households that do not have access to broadcast or digital media.

Modernize the infrastructure and delivery methods used by education systems and produce accessible resources based on the national curriculum. These vital improvements will make education systems stronger and more robust and can enrich learning opportunities for all children — including the estimated 258 million who are out of school — whether schools are open or not.

Identify the best combination of remote learning policies, develop and provide quality education content, and invest in infrastructure that will help reach marginalized children by supporting remote learning in remote and rural areas.

Support and train teachers and parents to effectively manage remote ‘virtual’ classrooms and help children learn at home, at all levels of education including preprimary. Blended learning approaches that combine in-person and remote instruction will be critical.