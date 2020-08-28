Across the country, the novel coronavirus pandemic has led many colleges and universities to start the school year mostly online. Others, such as Purdue University, are opening primarily in person.

Surges in cases have led schools such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to scrap in-person undergraduate teaching for the fall term. This week, the University of South Carolina’s president warned, according to the Post and Courier, that in-person operations could be in jeopardy as the school disclosed a spike of 191 coronavirus cases on a single day. That doubled the case count for the first week of classes at the South Carolina public flagship university.

Concerns are emerging elsewhere, too, as college and university officials with aggressive fall opening plans implore students to avoid parties and other large gatherings off campus that can accelerate spread of the dangerous virus.

But Notre Dame now offers a counterpoint.

The prestigious Catholic university in northern Indiana, started its school year on Aug. 10. It had pivoted to online instruction in the past week when viral testing found a worrisome surge of infections. The clampdown and other public health measures announced on Aug. 18 appeared to be working, according to Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John Jenkins.

“The campus responded promptly and well,” Jenkins wrote in a message Friday morning to the school community. The daily number of new cases, he wrote, has gone down “substantially.” The positivity rate, which measures the ratio of positive tests to the total number of tests, was 6.3 percent from Aug. 20 through Tuesday. That marked a decline from the overall rate of 10.8 percent.

Since Aug. 3, Notre Dame’s dashboard shows it has recorded 512 coronavirus cases among students, faculty and staff. The vast majority of those infected were undergraduates. But there were only 12 new cases on Wednesday.

“With these encouraging numbers, we believe we can plan to return to in-person classes and return in stages to the level of activity we had before the pause,” Jenkins wrote. The resumption will begin on Wednesday and continue through the following week.