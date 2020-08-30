What you need to know about Alexandria public schools this year

What kind of learning are the schools offering: in-person, fully remote or hybrid?

Alexandria City Public Schools will start the 2020-2021 academic year with all-virtual learning for all students. The school will continue with online-only education through at least the first quarter, which ends on Nov. 2.

Are there plans for in-person learning, possibly with a hybrid approach, in the future?

Although school is virtual-only for most students through at least the first quarter, Alexandria is exploring ways it can bring students with disabilities back into brick-and-mortar classrooms starting in late September. The school has also published a detailed plan suggesting how it could eventually transition to a hybrid instructional model.

What have the schools done to provide devices to students?

Alexandria is providing all students, in grades PreK-12, with devices. Students in pre-kindergarten through first grade are receiving tablets, while students in second through 12th grade are receiving Chromebooks.

How strong an Internet connection is needed to take part in remote learning and where can families get such a connection if they don’t have it currently?

A 4G LTE or minimum cable Internet package should be sufficient to allow students to participate in online learning — it will allow the use of Zoom and Google Documents, as well as web browsing. Alexandria officials have promised they will provide WiFi and Internet access to all families who need it; the school system has been supplying families with Mobile hotspots since March and is partnering with Comcast to enroll qualifying households in that provider’s Internet Essentials program. Parents who lack Internet should request it through their schools, or by emailing helpdesk@acps.k12.va.us.

How do parents or students get support if they have technology issues?

Alexandria is establishing a multilingual helpline, to be staffed by 15 employees speaking English, Spanish, Amharic and Arabic and who can answer questions on topics ranging from technology problems to school meal distribution. Staffers will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday. Parents can also email helpdesk@acps.k12.va.us.

What is the length of the remote school day?

In Alexandria, elementary-schoolers, middle-schoolers and high-schoolers will spend roughly five hours each day attending remote school, not counting time built in for lunch and breaks.

Are exceptions to all-virtual learning being made for students in special education or for other student groups, so that they may come to campus in small groups?

Not yet.

Will teachers be teaching from home or from their classrooms?

The school system has not yet decided whether it will allow teachers to teach from their classrooms.

How much real-time instruction is there?

Students at all grade levels will receive live instruction four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, with Mondays typically set aside for independent work. On the days that involve live instruction, all elementary-school students will receive roughly five hours of real-time instruction. Middle-schoolers will sit through roughly 41/2 hours of live teaching, and high-schoolers, closer to five.

How is attendance being tracked?

Alexandria teachers will take attendance.

Is grading different than in a typical year?

Grading is largely the same as it was before the pandemic hit, although Alexandria teachers are considering expanding the types of assignments that can be graded to include items such as student-written posts in the online-learning platform Canvas.

How are art, music and PE taught to elementary school children?

They will be taught virtually, like other classes.

How long are high school sports postponed?

In Virginia, the state athletic association has voted to postpone high school sports until at least late December. At that time, public health conditions permitting, students will participate in condensed versions of the fall, winter and spring seasons.

If I qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, how will we get those lunches?

Alexandria will continue to distribute breakfasts and lunches at campus sites this coming school year, and will begin handing out dinner meals and snacks as well. A list of the places and times at which parents can pick up “grab-and-go” meals is available here.

Do the schools offer any child-care options for working parents or school employees?

The school system is partnering with local government — including the Alexandria Redevelopment Housing Authority — and community groups to offer a child-care program for kindergarten through fifth-grade. The program will be free, will last from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will take place at various sites citywide, yet to be selected. The program is meant for Alexandria’s “most vulnerable students,” a spokeswoman said: the school system will select participants based on students’ academic needs, whether their parents are essential workers and the household’s socioeoconomic status. Only students who attend a Title I school and “score highest on the qualification rubric” measuring these factors will be invited to apply for enrollment, the spokeswoman said.

My child needs to see a school mental health specialist or counselor. How will those visits take place?

They would be virtual sessions. During the closure of school campuses, Alexandria has set up a mental health hotline and email address manned by support staff — including school counselors, nurses, psychologists and social workers — from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parents and students can call (703) 619-8108 or email student_services@acps.k12.va.us more information is available at this webpage.

Has the school system curriculum changed as a result of the pandemic? Is the material being covered exactly the same as other years?

Alexandria is covering the same material, although it has slightly condensed the curriculum to adjust to new, online pacing needs — this is because, in the virtual model, high-schoolers will be taking four classes each semester, a change from previous years.

Will standardized tests take place?

Standardized tests are currently slated to take place in Virginia, although that may change as the year progresses. Last year, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos allowed states to apply to waive the requirement.

