What you need to know about Loudoun public schools this year

What kind of learning are the schools offering: in-person, fully remote or hybrid?

Loudoun County Public Schools will start the school year fully remote for most students on Sept. 8. The only exception will be the roughly 900 students at the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy, who will attend one day of in-person instruction each week in small groups also starting on Sept. 8. Monroe, a school focused on career and technical education, offers hands-on courses impossible to conduct from a distance — for example, lessons in cosmetology and the culinary arts.

Are there plans for in-person learning, possibly with a hybrid approach, in the future?

School is virtual-only for most students for the foreseeable future, although Loudoun officials have said they will phase in hybrid learning for the general population as public health conditions permit. The school system has set definite dates for a return to face-to-face instruction only for two sub-groups of students: Some special education students are scheduled to begin hybrid learning on Oct. 13, and some English Language Learners, pre-schoolers and pre-kindergarteners on Oct. 27.

What have the schools done to provide devices to students?

Loudoun is giving all students in kindergarten through 12th-grade a Chromebook by the start of the school year. Pre-kindergarten students will receive devices “soon after the start of school,” according to a spokesman.

How strong an Internet connection is needed to take part in remote learning and where can families get such a connection if they don’t have it currently?

To get the most out of Loudoun’s online learning program — which relies on Google Meets, as well as learning platform Schoology — families should ideally have an outgoing bandwidth connection measured at 3.2 megabits per second. Loudoun estimates roughly 3 percent of its families will lack sufficient connection at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, although officials are working to remedy the situation. Loudoun had provided 2,500 hotspots to students as of late August. And the school system is providing wireless connectivity in all its parking lots starting in September, which will be functional 24/7. Wireless connectivity will also be available at the parking lots of Loudoun County libraries. More information on the school parking lots is available here, and on the library parking lots here.

How do parents or students get support if they have technology issues?

Loudoun parents and students can contact the Technology Support Center, reachable at DDI-TechnologySupportCenter@lcps.org or via phone at (571) 252-2112. More information is available at this webpage, which also includes a portal through which families can order replacements for Loudoun-issued devices.

What is the length of the remote school day?

In Loudoun, the elementary-school day will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The middle-school day will run from 8:35 a.m. to 3:23 p.m. The high-school day will run from 9 a.m. to 3:58 p.m.

Are exceptions to all-virtual learning being made for students in special education or for other student groups, so that they may come to campus in small groups?

Students attending the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy will attend one day of in-person school each week starting on Sept. 8. Loudoun is planning to bring some special education students who choose the option back for hybrid learning on Oct. 13; and the school plans to bring some English Language Learners back for hybrid learning on Oct. 27.

Will teachers be teaching from home or from their classrooms?

Loudoun teachers can travel to campus and teach from their classrooms if they choose.

How much real-time instruction is there?

Students at all grade levels will receive live instruction four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, with Mondays typically set aside for independent work. Kindergarten through fifth-graders will receive between 90 and 155 minutes of live instruction Tuesday through Friday, in addition to a roughly half-hour morning meeting. Sixth- through eighth-graders will receive 164 minutes of live learning on each of those days, as well as a 20-minute live advisory meeting. High-schoolers will receive 240 minutes of live learning Tuesday through Friday, plus a 20-minute real-time advisory period. More information, including sample schedules, is available here.

How is attendance being tracked?

Loudoun teachers will take attendance.

Is grading different than in a typical year?

Yes, but not because of the pandemic. The Loudoun school board adopted a new grading policy in October 2019 that took effect in August. The policy includes “a new philosophy of grading and assessment, clear definitions of formative and summative assessments, and more specific and consistent grading practices,” according to a school spokesman. More information is available here.

How are art, music and PE taught to elementary school children?

They will be taught virtually, like other classes.

How long are high school sports postponed?

In Virginia, the state athletic association has voted to postpone high school sports until at least late December. At that time, public health conditions permitting, students will participate in condensed versions of the fall, winter and spring seasons.

If I qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, how will we get those lunches?

Loudoun will continue to distribute breakfasts and lunches at campus sites this coming school year, as well as delivering some meals via bus routes. A list of the places and times at which parents can pick up meals is available here. An interactive map that allows parents to identify the nearest bus dropping off food is here.

Do the schools offer any child-care options for working parents or school employees?

The school system is partnering with the Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department to offer full-day and after-school childcare to school and Loudoun County government employees starting Sept. 8. School officials are still “reviewing the feasibility” of providing similar services for Loudoun families, a school spokesman said in late August.

My child needs to see a school mental health specialist or counselor. How will those visits take place?

Most of these would be virtual sessions. Loudoun is continuing to hold individual and group counseling for students who need it via video — but school officials said they will consider offering in-person services if it finds students cannot “participate in telecounseling effectively,” perhaps because the student is too young. The school system is also offering mental health teleconsultation to parents and staffers. Families seeking mental health help can check this webpage for school-specific mental health personnel contact information.

Has the school system curriculum changed as a result of the pandemic? Is the material being covered exactly the same as other years?

The existing curriculum “remains the focus of our instruction,” according to a spokesman. The school system has, however, created a revised “Scope and Sequence” document for all grade levels that identifies especially vital knowledge and skills that should be addressed as soon as possible during the first and second quarters of online learning. That document also gives teachers example virtual courses and lists resources they can refer to when planning out their remote lessons.

Will standardized tests take place?

Standardized tests are currently slated to take place in Virginia, although that may change as the year progresses. Last year, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wound up allowing states to apply to waive the requirement.

