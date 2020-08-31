Some colleges and universities have opened their campuses to students, and others haven’t. Some that have opened have already closed. None that are open can be sure they still will be on Nov. 3 and students don’t really know where they will be, either.

AD

This post analyzes the problem and offers some solutions. It was written by John Katzman and Fred Bernstein. Katzman is the founder and chief executive of Noodle Partners, who previously founded and ran the Princeton Review and 2U. Bernstein is a lawyer and writer.

By John S. Katzman and Fred Bernstein

There are 552,000 students enrolled in colleges in Michigan, a state where the presidential vote was decided by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. Right now, the state’s two biggest universities, the University of Michigan and Michigan State, which together have almost 100,000 students, are opening their campuses in the fall, with classes beginning on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, respectively.

AD

AD

It wasn’t always clear that they could open. In the last several weeks, many colleges that had planned to reopen have reversed course, deciding that the spread of covid-19 has made in-person instruction unworkable. Students will instead study remotely.

The decision to keep students at home working remotely will be problematic for those who had intended to vote in-person using their college addresses. And students may be disenfranchised even if campuses reopen, given that the schools could end up having to close suddenly (as has already happened with many K-12 institutions).

Even if the campuses stay open through Thanksgiving, which is the current plan, no student can count on being there on Election Day, Nov. 3. Students who become infected may have to — or may choose to — return home. Other students will be quarantined, and thus unable to vote in person. Still others will consider it imprudent to vote in person, based on infection rates around Election Day.

AD

AD

Michigan is just a microcosm. Altogether, there are nearly 30 million students enrolled in colleges and universities, many of whom can’t say for sure where they will be on Nov. 3, much less whether they’ll be able or willing to go to the polls.

The inability of colleges and universities to open (and stay open) may impact many aspects of society. But the impact on voting is one the country can plan for.

The planning has to happen quickly. Voter registration deadlines vary from state to state. In Delaware, registration closes on Oct. 3. By Oct. 15, registration deadlines will have passed in 35 states.

Students don’t just need to register to vote. They need to register to vote by mail, because, again, millions of them don’t know where they’ll be, or how widespread covid-19 will be, on the first Tuesday in November. Every state has its own rules, and given the current political climate, “Every ballot that can be challenged will be challenged,” said Tom de Boor, who is organizing an effort to help universities get out the vote.

AD

AD

(Most students should register at their permanent — that is, family — home because that registration is less likely to be challenged than one linked to a campus that has closed because of covid-19.)

Several organizations are working to solve the student voting problem: The American Council on Education (ACE), which represents 1,700 schools and other organizations, will be using its Engage platform to help administrators and higher education organizations find and share resources related to student voting, distilled to the essentials and continuously updated in response to the very fluid electoral environment expected in the fall, as well as brainstorm, troubleshoot, and coordinate as a community.

A key partner in/contributor to this initiative will be Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, which has been collecting data on the voting records of students at 1,100 institutions since 2014, generating reports on turnout to participating schools. It’s remarkably easy for any institution to join this initiative, and if they do, they can also throw down their gauntlet into the All-In Campus Democracy Challenge, which will be making awards to schools that have the highest voting rates in a variety of categories.

AD

AD

Power The Polls is actively recruiting — and making it easy for — students to fill the void left by older, more-vulnerable volunteers, which will not only help keep as many polling places open and safe as possible, but almost certainly boost turnout, as these new poll workers are likely to be highly motivated to make sure their friends turn out. The app VoteWithMe will merge their phone list with voting records and key races to let them know who among their friends most needs a nudge to get registered and vote, peer pressure being an important motivator among college students. ACE will be working to bring all these groups and many more together in the fall.

But time is running out. With every aspect of college life seemingly up in the air, the one thing that is certain is that students can’t vote if they don’t register.

We have a modest suggestion: In this crisis, students are paying attention to communications from their schools as never before. The president of each of the country’s 5,000 institutions of higher education should email students this week urging them, in the strongest possible terms, to register to vote by mail, with links to a site such as Vote.org to help them do this quickly and easily, then follow up, as part of their regular communications, with deadline reminders, especially those of the 30+ states that require such ballots be received by Election Day, given likely Postal Service delays.

AD

AD

We even believe they should make proof of voter registration — for any student eligible to vote — a condition of attending classes (whether in person or online), just as negative covid-19 tests are a condition of returning to most campuses in the fall. And for the sake of the nation, all Americans should be demanding a detailed, fully transparent public accounting of all mail-in and provisional ballots that get disqualified, including the reasons for rejection and who those votes were cast for — before the next inauguration.