The city’s school system faces a number of challenges, including ensuring that classrooms have adequate ventilation and staggering attendance to allow for social distancing. The city was also still working through how teachers would provide both in-person and virtual instruction.
“We also have extraordinarily complex instructional issues to work through,” de Blasio said. “These challenges require a thoughtful approach.”
The city, once the epicenter of the nation’s pandemic, is also home to the nation’s largest school system, serving more than 1 million children — many of whom are homeless and come from low-income households. The fight over the school start comes as many school systems grapple with whether it is safe to reopen. Many have been forced to close as infections emerge among students and staff.
De Blasio had originally set the start of the school year for Sept. 10, when students who opted for blended learning — a combination of in-person classes and virtual learning — would return to school buildings. More than 360,000 children opted for fully remote learning.
Instead, school is scheduled to begin virtually for all students on Sept. 16. In-person classes are now scheduled to start Sept. 21.