“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech,” Krug wrote. “I have thought about ending these lies many times over many years, but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics.”
Neither Krug nor the university immediately returned a request for comment.
Krug, in the blog post, said she has been battling “unaddressed mental health demons” for her entire life. She said she started to assume a false identity as a child.
“But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives,” she said.
Krug has taught history courses at GWU since 2012, including classes about the Africa diaspora and African history, according to the university’s website. She has written extensively on the subject of Blackness and has been named a finalist for book awards named after Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.