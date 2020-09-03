“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech,” Krug wrote. “I have thought about ending these lies many times over many years, but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics.”

Neither Krug nor the university immediately returned a request for comment.

Krug, in the blog post, said she has been battling “unaddressed mental health demons” for her entire life. She said she started to assume a false identity as a child.

“But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives,” she said.

Krug has taught history courses at GWU since 2012, including classes about the Africa diaspora and African history, according to the university’s website. She has written extensively on the subject of Blackness. In an essay published on Essence, Krug called herself a “boricua,” a term used to describe Puerto Ricans who live in the U.S. She goes on to call herself “an unrepentant and unreformed child of the hood” who has spent much of her time advocating for communities of color and railing against gentrification in New York.

Krug’s book, “Fugitive Modernities: Politics and Identity Outside the State in Kisama, Angola, and the Americas, c. 1594-Present,” earned her spots as a finalist in book awards named after Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. She became enmeshed in a network of Black scholars, many of whom took to Twitter to condemn Krug’s actions.

Hari Ziyad, a Black author, screenwriter and editor-in-chief of the online publication, RaceBaitr, posted a series of tweets about Krug. Ziyad called Krug “a friend up until this morning."