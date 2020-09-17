But he faced significant pushback from many teachers and parents, who expressed concern about whether schools could adequately prevent a covid-19 outbreak, with many buildings having poor ventilation systems. There were also concerns about whether schools had enough personal protective equipment, such as masks.

AD

“We have to do it right,” de Blasio said Thursday.

AD

He had originally planned to open schools Sept. 10 but moved that to Monday after reaching a deal with the teachers union that included more safety measures. However, teachers later said they were concerned that the city had not made enough changes.

On Thursday, de Blasio said at a news conference that most students would start the school year remotely and that a return to in-person classes would be phased.

On Monday, special-education students as well as those in prekindergarten will go back to their schools. On Sept. 29, elementary schools (both K-5 and K-8) will begin in-person classes, while the rest will go back Oct. 1, he said.